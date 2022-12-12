JK Rowling has launched a new "women-centred and women-delivered" service for female survivors of sexual violence in Edinburgh.

Beira’s Place - named after the Scottish Goddess of winter - has been entirely funded by the Harry Potter author, and will is legally permitted to exclude males under the exemptions of the 2010 Equality Act.

Launched just a week before the Scottish Parliament votes on the final stage of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the centre’s board of directors is made up of critics of the planned changes, including former Scottish Labour leader Johan Lamont.

Ms Rowling told the journalist Suzanne Moore that Beira’s Place came after the head of one of Scotland’s biggest rape crisis centres suggested “bigoted” rape survivors should be re-educated about transgender rights.

Last year, Mridul Wadhwa, said people would not truly recover unless they addressed their “unacceptable beliefs” because “therapy is political”.

The chief executive of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre told the Guilty Feminist podcast that rape survivors could “reframe” their trauma and have “a more positive relationship with it”.

Ms Rowling said that suggestions that trauma needed to be reframed got to her.

“I was climbing the walls,” she said. “It's not a political thing to me; this is personal. And then, after two days, I had the lightbulb moment and I thought, ‘I don't have to pace around my kitchen ranting. I can actually do something about this.’ And that's how it started. So here I am.”

The Beira’s Place board of directors include Ms Lamont, Rhona Hotchkiss, a former prison governor, Dr Margaret McCartney, an academic, broadcaster and Glasgow GP, and Susan Smith, director of For Women Scotland.

The chief executive is Isabelle Kerr, a former manager of Glasgow Rape Crisis.

Ms Kerr said: “Violence against women and girls is an issue that crosses all cultures, classes, and religions. These are gendered crimes that are overwhelmingly perpetrated by men and disproportionately experienced by women.

“Beira’s Place recognises that effective sexual violence services must be independent, needs-led, and provide responsive, women-centred services so that they are free from the pressure of current political agendas. We are committed to ensuring that our service is free, confidential, and accessible to women survivors who may need it.”

Beira’s Place is legally permitted to exclude males under the exemptions of the 2010 Equality Act, which allows single-sex services if they are “a proportionate means to achieve a legitimate end”.

Ms Rowling said: “As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I know how important it is that survivors have the option of women-centred and women-delivered care at such a vulnerable time.

“Beira’s Place will offer an increase in capacity for services in the area and will, I hope, enable more women to process and recover from their trauma.”

The centre will open for confidential off-site assessments and appointments in the New Year.

The Gender Recognition Reform legislation is currently working its way through Holyrood. It aims to reform the process by which trans people can obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The new Bill removes the need for medical assessment and allows someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate after six months.

Some critics of the law have raised concerns that the new legislation could have an impact on the single-sex exceptions in the Equality Act, and could potentially place women in danger from men who might abuse a self-identification system.

Last month, Reem Alsalem, the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, raised concerns that the changes could “potentially open the door for violent males who identify as men to abuse the process of acquiring a gender certificate and the rights that are associated with it”.

“This presents potential risks to the safety of women in all their diversity,” she added.

A number of organisations, including Rape Crisis Scotland, responded to Ms Alsalem's letter to question her criticism.

They wrote: "The Equality Act allows for provision of single sex spaces and certain exclusions when proportionate to achieve a legitimate aim.

"Organisations are legally obliged to take into account the Equality Act and relevant guidance when delivering their services, and nothing will change by the passing of the Bill with regards to that."

The letter continued: "Most rape crisis services in Scotland provide lifesaving support for women, men and non-binary people. All specialist violence against women and girls organisations have robust safeguarding procedures in place which include risk assessment at the point of service delivery.

"There is no rape crisis service in Scotland that requires a gender recognition certificate. Where services are available to women only, women are not required to provide ‘proof’ of their sex.

"All rape crisis services in Scotland are inclusive of transwomen and have been for 15 years. In those 15 years, there has not been a single incident of anyone abusing this."