THE UK remains headed into a recession despite a temporary rebound in the economy after the Queen’s funeral, experts have warned.

The Office for National Statistics today reported gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a better than expected 0.5 per cent in the month to October.

This followed a 0.6% contraction in September, when the state funeral cut the number of working days.

However the underlying picture was more grim, with a 0.3% shrinking of the economy in the three months to October.

The Bank of England has forecast the UK will enter a recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth - by the end of the calendar year.

Even before the current wave of strike action, it predicted the cost-of-living crisis, driven by double-digit inflation and record energy bills, would see GDP falling for a year.

Adding to the strain on household budgets, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday as it tries to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

Economists are pencilling in a rise from 3% to 3.5%, despite the worsening economic outlook, which would be the highest level for 14 years.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the ONS numbers showed there was a “tough road ahead”.

He said: “These figures confirm that this is a very challenging economic situation, here and across the world and it will get worse before it gets better.

“But we have a plan that will more than halve inflation over the next year. And if we stay the course, we can get back to the strong economic growth that we need.

“High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war, is slowing growth across the world, with the IMF predicting a third of the world economy will be in recession this year or next.

“While today’s figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead. Like the rest of Europe, we are not immune from the aftershocks of Covid-19, Putin's war and high global gas prices.

“Our plan has restored economic stability and will help drive down inflation next year, but also lay the foundations for long-term growth through continued record investment in new infrastructure, science and innovation."

The Scottish Greens said the UK was “staring recession in the face” under the Tories.

MSP Maggie Chapman said: “The Tories have totally mismanaged our economy and it is ordinary people and families who are paying the price for their incompetence.

“The Tories always tell us that they can be trusted with public finances, but even by their own favoured indicator of GDP they are failing, and failing badly. All of this is underpinned by an increasingly disastrous Brexit that is making things harder with every passing day.

“With inflation soaring and prices running away, this will be a long, hard winter for a lot of people and, by the Chancellor’s own admission, things will get worse before they get better.

“Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng may have thrown a financial hand grenade at the economy, but they didn’t do it alone. The problem wasn’t just their reckless choices, it is the policies and worldview that their government stands for and represents.”

The ONS figures showed October’s rebound was the biggest expansion since November 2021 and was more than the 0.4% rise expected by most economists.

The all-important services sector expanded by 0.6% in October after a 0.8% drop in September, boosted by a recovery in car sales as well as the health sector due largely to a ramp up in Covid-19 tests and vaccinations amid the autumn booster campaign.

The manufacturing sector rose by 0.7% and the construction industry saw 0.8% expansion – the fourth monthly increase in a row.

Alpesh Paleja, the lead economist at the CBI, said: “As we approach 2023, the Government has a choice to make between action and inaction.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor must use levers of growth not only to stem the severity of an upcoming downturn, but also to address the persistent weakness in investment and productivity.

"We cannot afford to have another decade where both are effectively stagnant.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said October’s rebound was a “false dawn for the economy”.

He said: “The positive start to the fourth quarter may not prevent recession with the growing squeeze on incomes likely to drive falls in GDP in November and December, despite a possible boost to consumer activity from the World Cup.

“A half-point interest rate rise on Thursday is expected. However, tightening monetary policy too aggressively could risk worsening the financial outlook for firms and households, and extend the looming downturn.”

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicting another contraction in the economy by the end of the year of 0.2% of GDP.

He said: “The Government looks set to pull back energy price support substantially next year, while higher interest rates will squeeze disposable incomes and spur households and businesses to pay off debt.

“As a result, we continue to expect a peak-to-trough fall in the quarterly measure of GDP of about 2%, and doubt that the economy will grow again until early 2024, resulting in a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 economies.”

Trade data published separately by the ONS showed that Britain’s trade deficit widened by £100million to £23.9bn in the three months to October, with the value of goods exported in October down by 2.2% or £700m and imports falling by 2.6% or £1.4 billion.

Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the outlook for his members was "increasingly bleak".

He said: "With no or little cash reserves, and a weaker consumer economy to rely on, small firms are always more vulnerable to downturns.

“It’s important to note that while the October GDP figure is better than September’s, it is not a fair comparison.

"September’s figures reflected a period of suppressed economic activity after the sad death of HM The Queen. Conditions are still incredibly tough for many, and there is no room for complacency.

“The fact that consumer-facing services, such as hospitality and retail, are still 8.9% below their pre-coronavirus levels is striking, and spells out the scale of the difficulties facing small firms in those sectors.

“The Bank of England looks set to increase the base rate again later this week, which will turn the ratchet for businesses with index-linked debts, reducing their room to manoeuvre even further.

"Future rises need to take into account not just the need to tackle inflation, but also not to hit economic growth so much that the recession accelerates into an even bigger slump.

“We would like to see business taxes rebalanced, so that duties which hit small firms and start-ups before they’ve made a penny of turnover – such as business rates, and National Insurance – are less onerous, and less of a barrier to entry into the business world, let alone growth."