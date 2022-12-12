SCOTTISH ministers have unveiled plans to designate at least 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
This would effectively ban fishing in a bid to allow decimated sea life to recover.
The tough new regulations would also prohibit any industrial activities in the area, including dredging and cabling for windfarms.
Launching the plans during the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: "Scotland has some of the most beautiful and diverse marine ecosystems on the planet and we are committed to safeguarding them.
“As we develop this landmark HPMA network consultation I would urge everyone with an interest in our precious marine environment, blue economy and coastal communities, to take part.”
The rollout of the HPMAs was one of the pledges in the Bute House power-sharing agreement signed by the SNP and the Scottish Greens following last year’s election.
It follows on from the success of the Lamlash "no-take zone", set up by the Community of Arran Seabed Trust in 2008.
A 2020 study led by the University of York found that lobster were now over four times more abundant than in the adjacent areas and that king scallop density was four times higher than in 2013.
Scottish Green spokesperson for coastal communities, Ariane Burgess, described the plans as a “seismic shift for Scotland’s marine biodiversity.”
She added: "Developing a new protected area network such as this is a big endeavour, and I am delighted to see it take a step forward.
"Critically, the next stages will be progressed in close cooperation with coastal communities to ensure they benefit as much as possible from the new network."
Chief Executive of NatureScot Francesca Osowska said: “We know these proposals will be of interest to many people throughout Scotland and we look forward to hearing a wide range of views on how we can best safeguard our marine life and habitats and the complex marine ecosystems they are part of, while at the same time securing a sustainable future for all those who use our seas.”
The plans were welcomed by the WWF. Lyndsey Dodds, Ocean Recovery Policy Manager said: “Scotland’s seas are a huge store of carbon, helping to mitigate climate change. This ‘blue carbon’ is equivalent in size to that found in peatlands, forestry and soils, with the rate of storage three times greater than Scotland’s forestry.
"Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) represent an opportunity to safeguard these vital stores as well as allowing biodiversity to recover and thrive.
“It’s therefore welcome to see the Scottish Government demonstrate this world-leading commitment which must be in addition to existing conservation measures by offering the highest level of protection for nature.
"This will also help support a sustainable blue economy and the local communities that depend on it.”
