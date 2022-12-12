SCOTLAND'S Transport minister has urged her counterpart in the UK Government to end his "ill thought out, hasty and hostile approach to industrial relations."

The call from Jenny Gilruth comes ahead of a week of industrial action by RMT members of Network Rail.

The strike on 13, 14, and 16, 17 December will bring train journeys across the UK to a near standstill.

In Scotland, ScotRail is operating a "limited strike" timetable for the whole week, even on 15 December because of "closing and reopening of signal boxes at different times throughout the day."

They have urged people to "only travel if necessary" and to "expect disruption."

RMT members voted by 63.6 per cent to reject Network Rail’s offer.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a huge rejection of Network Rail’s substandard offer and shows that our members are determined to take further strike action in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.

“The Government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes and it is clear they want to make effective strike action illegal in Britain.

“We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement, will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions.”

Ms Gilruth said that while the Scottish Government had no locus in the talks between the RMT and Network Rail, she urged Mark Harper "to take a different approach and work with the trade unions to secure a railway that benefits users, staff and taxpayers."

She added: “In Scotland, we have maintained constructive discussions between ScotRail and the Scottish representatives of the RMT members. By doing so, we have settled our pay negotiations.

“Scotland has embraced the concept of fair work, so it is disheartening to see our own progressive activity in this regard being put at risk by the inevitable wider consequences of the UK Government’s ill thought out, hasty and hostile approach to industrial relations."

The minister also said the Scottish Government still had little detail on rail reform which, she added, "appears to be a guise for compulsory redundancies in the Network Rail workforce, including in Scotland."

She said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to our long-standing policy of no compulsory redundancies.

"However, the last three Secretaries of State for Transport have failed to engage in any meaningful conversations on these matters – an approach that is quite unsatisfactory given the seriousness of this Network Rail dispute."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The RMT leadership needs to think long and hard about what to do next. Further strike action will cause further misery for the rail industry and for their members who will lose pay.

“This news is especially frustrating given that we learnt today that colleagues represented by Unite union have accepted the very same offer put to RMT members. The RMT are the outliers here. They need to stop playing politics and work with us to bring this dispute to an end.

“There is clearly a significant number of Network Rail colleagues who want this deal but are caught up by these needless strikes and collective bargaining. Our offer, which is worth over 9% with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies and no changes to anyone’s terms and conditions, remains on the table. Our railway still faces a real financial crisis and because of that we will continue with the consultation around the implementation of the maintenance reforms.

“Sadly, with strikes now set to go ahead, passengers can expect to see widespread rail disruption throughout the week. We will continue to work closely with operators to run as many services as possible but we continue to ask passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.”