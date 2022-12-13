SCOTLAND’S poverty-related attainment gap is still far above pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.

While there was the "largest narrowing of the gap in a year since consistent records began," the gulf between the achievements of pupils in the least deprived areas and their peers in the most deprived areas remained wider than in 2018/19.

Scottish Labour described the figures as “damning.”

The First Minister previously said ending the discrepancy in results between the richest and poorest schoolchildren was her “defining mission” in government, promising in 2016 to "substantially eliminate the gap over the course of the next decade."

The difference is measured by comparing the achievements of pupils from the poorest homes and their peers from more affluent backgrounds in P1, P4 and P7 as well in S3.

In all of these indicators, the poverty-related gap for S3 pupils has widened since 2018-19 – the last available figures for secondary schools.

For reading, the gap between pupils hitting expected benchmarks has widened from 11.5% to 14.2% between 2018-19 and 2021-22, from 12.2% to 15.1% in writing, from 10% to 12.7% in listening and talks, 13.8% to 16.3% in literacy and 13.5% to 15% in numeracy.

On average, the gap went from 12.2% to 14.7% for S3 pupils achieving the third level in these metrics.

The gap for S3 pupils achieving the fourth and highest level in these markers all fell, but remained around the 30% mark, with the most well off pupils showing a marked difference in achievement compared to their more deprived counterparts.

In primary schools, the gap has risen from 17.34% in 2018-19 to 18.22% in 2021-22.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Education Secretary said there was “no time for complacency.”

She added: “These figures demonstrate a real recovery from the pandemic and underline our progress towards tackling the poverty-related attainment gap and achieving excellence for all of Scotland’s children and young people.

“This record improvement over one year for primary pupils achieving the expected levels in numeracy and literacy also shows more young people are getting the support they need to reach their full potential.

“However, there is no room for complacency. I recognise that attainment levels are still largely below pre-pandemic levels and the publication of local stretch aims by local councils last week sets out clear plans to significantly narrow the poverty-related attainment gap in the years ahead.

“We know that the impact of the pandemic – compounded by the current cost of living crisis – means children and young people need our support now more than ever.

“We are determined to do all we can to ensure they can reach their full potential, including a record investment of £1billion over this parliamentary term in the Scottish Attainment Challenge.”

Scottish Labour Education Spokesperson Michael Marra said Ms Somerville needed to come to parliament to answer questions on the statistics.

He said: “Just last week the Cabinet Secretary for Education challenged me to agree with her that the statistics published today would allow us to ‘look at what has happened and see what action needs to be taken’.

“Today we have those statistics and the outcome is clear.

“The attainment gap remains higher than before the pandemic for literacy and numeracy in primary school children, and the gap in numeracy is even wider than in 2016/17.

“This is yet another setback in what was once the First Minister’s defining mission and another demonstration of the Government’s failure to come up with any plan for addressing the impact of the pandemic.

“Pupils across Scotland should not be paying the price of SNP failure. The Cabinet Secretary must urgently come to parliament and outline what action will be taken following this latest failure.”