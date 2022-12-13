SPECULATION is mounting that former Labour cabinet minister Douglas Alexander is interested in standing as the party's candidate in East Lothian at the next general election.

Mr Alexander dramatically lost his Paisley and Renfrewshire seat in 2015 to the SNP's Mhairi Black when Labour was left with just a single MP in Scotland. Ms Black was elected deputy leader of the SNP Westminster group last week,

Labour opened its process for candidates selection for East Lothian yesterday with an aide to Labour MP Ian Murray Katherine Sangster also said to be considering putting her name forward.

The constituency is currently held by Alba's Kenny MacAskill, who was elected in 2019 for the SNP, is likely to be one of Labour's top target seats north of the border and could provide a route back to Westminster for Mr Alexander.

"The applications for East Lothian have just opened and closes next Monday at 12pm," one senior Labour insider told The Herald.

"So it should be known at the end of the week who the prospective candidates are. I have heard from lots of people that Douglas is interested.

"I do know that there are a number of other people interested too, Kath Sangster for one and another is Gregor Poynton."

The insider added: "It is a very winnable seat. I don't want to take sides [on the possible candidates]. We just need the best candidate.

"To some extent people with name recognition are easier but then other people I've mentioned, there name recognition within the constituency is very high."

Reports of Mr Alexander's interest in standing first surfaced at the beginning of the month.

East Lothian was held by Labour until 2015, when it went to the SNP before Labour took it back in 2017.

Mr MacAskill, won the seat for the SNP again in 2019, ousting Labour's Martin Whitfield.

With Labour’s improved poll ratings, the seat is seen as a good prospect for the party, but if Mr MacAskill stands again the pro-independence vote could be split between him and the SNP, making it easier for Labour to win.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported earlier this month that there are said to be mixed feelings about the prospect of Mr Alexander as Labour's candidate.

One Labour source told the paper: "Some folk are saying he's had his turn and it's time for a fresh face. They argue Labour needs a new, younger generation of MPs. And they're wondering why Douglas isn't going after one of the Paisley seats, where he has connections."

Another was more positive. "He would have to convince people he was keen to represent East Lothian and not just find a winnable seat. He's not local, but he brings a lot of experience and ability to it."

Mr Alexander – brother of former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander – was elected MP for Paisley South in 1997 and served as Labour's campaign co-ordinator at the 2001 general election before getting his first ministerial role in charge of e-commerce.

He later served as Transport and Scottish Secretary and then International Development Secretary.

Since losing his seat he has had a number of different roles, from advising U2 singer Bono on tackling global poverty to lecturing at Harvard University in the US and making several radio programmes for the BBC. He was also chair of the board of trustees for UNICEF UK, but stepped down in September 2020 following accusations of bullying. He was later cleared.