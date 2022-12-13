CANCER waiting times in Scotland have fallen to their worst level on record for the fourth time in a row, with more than a quarter of patients waiting too long to start treatment.

Public Health Scotland said that in the three months to September, just 74.7 per cent of patients started treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

This was down from 76.3% in the previous quarter, and sharply down from the 83.7% figure seen in the last quarter of 2019, before the Covid pandemic struck.

The target is for 95% of eligible patients to start their cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral - it was missed by every health board in Scotland in the last quarter.

Opposition parties said the numbers, the worst since records began in 2012, were “terrifying” and stepped up demands for SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf to be sacked.

Public Health Scotland also reported five of the country’s 14 regional health boards missed another key cancer target - that 95% of patients should start treatment within 31 days of a decision to begin it.

The national average fell from 95.5% to 94.3% in the last quarter, with the target missed in Grampian, Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Highland, Lanarkshire and Lothian.

The poorer figures coincided with more patients going through the system.

PHS said the number of patients urgently referred for treatment was up 2.2% over the quarter, to 4,161, which was up 11.8% on the last quarter of 2019.

The number of patients covered by the 31 day target was up 1.2% to 6,459 over the quarter, up 1.1% on the last quarter of 2019.

Janice Preston, head of strategic partnerships for MacMillan Cancer Support in Scotland, said: “Cancer waiting times have been getting worse for years, and today’s figures show the worrying trend continues right across the country, even before the added pressure of winter is factored in.”

It is understood health boards are reporting workforce issues as one of the main reasons why the targets were missed.

Ms Preston continued: “We know there’s not a simple fix, but the simple fact is that people with cancer in Scotland need and deserve a system that can treat them faster.

“Despite today’s statistics, we want to make sure everyone hears a very clear message: please, if you have worrying or unexplained symptoms, get them checked out by your GP practice.”

Tory MSP Dandesh Gulhane said: “These figures are truly terrifying. It is disgraceful that over a quarter of cancer patients are not starting treatment within two months.

“That will have a potentially devastating impact on their chances of survival. All of this is happening on Humza Yousaf’s watch, with cancer waiting times worsening every quarter since he became health secretary.

“No health board met the target which shows the scale of the crisis affecting cancer services right across Scotland.

“The buck stops with Humza Yousaf. He must take responsibility for his overwhelming failures and accept his flimsy NHS recovery plan has not been worth the paper it was written on.

“The SNP have failed to meet this target for almost a decade so they cannot continue to use the pandemic as an excuse for these deplorable figures. Nicola Sturgeon cannot continue to bury her head in the sand and pretend Humza Yousaf is up to the job.

“He fundamentally is not and must be sacked immediately by the First Minister.”

Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said: “This is a full-blown disaster and there’s no doubt it will cost lives.

“NHS staff are exhausted and demoralised, and cancer patients are being left to deteriorate.

“The SNP have ignored warning after warning about the ticking time bomb of cancer cases they let pile up during the pandemic, and now we are seeing the consequences.

“We need urgent action if we are going to stand a chance of undoing the damage done by this dangerous negligence.

“We desperately need a real cancer catch-up plan to improve these terrifying figures, and we need a new Health Secretary to deliver it.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Yousaf must “stop failing patients” and take action now.

Just 74.7% of referrals started treatment within 62 days, a decrease from 76.3% in the previous quarter and the worst performance against the target since 2012.

“The target was not met by any NHS health boards.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am dismayed that once again we are seeing the worst cancer times on record. We all know that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to survival. The Cabinet Secretary needs to stop failing patients, their families and staff by taking action now.

“To not do so would be unacceptable. The Scottish Government needs to urgently get a grip of cancer care and treatment and replace its failed Recovery Strategy. It is frightening to think what has to happen before they realise this.”