A TRANSWOMAN with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) is a woman as far as the law is concerned, the Court of Session has ruled.

The opinion from Lady Haldane on Tuesday could have implications for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill currently working its way through Holyrood.

The case was brought by the For Women Scotland campaign group over Scottish Government legislation designed to increase the number of women on public boards.

Initially, the law stated that anyone "living as a woman" would be eligible.

An initial action against ministers was successful, forcing the publication of new statutory guidelines which stated that transgender women should still be counted as female, so long as they held a GRC.

For Women Scotland claimed the Scottish Government had overstepped its powers by effectively redefining the meaning of gender, to include people born as men.

However, Lady Haldane disagreed.

Her judgement, issued on Tuesday, stated that sex was “not limited to biological or birth sex, but includes those in possession of a GRC obtained in accordance with the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act stating their acquired gender, and thus their sex.”

During the hearing, For Women Scotland’s KC, Aidan O’Neill, said the ruling from Scotland’s highest civil court could have significant implications for the Scottish Government’s current gender recognition reforms as well as protection of single-sex spaces across the UK.

The new law - which faces its final vote in Holyrood next week - aims to reform the process by which trans people can obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The legislation removes the need for medical assessment and allows someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate after six months.

Some critics of the change have raised concerns that this could have an impact on the single-sex exceptions in the Equality Act, and could potentially place women in danger from men who might abuse a self-identification system.

Though ministers and advocates for the change have rejected this.

Currently, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, there are circumstances under the 2010 Equality Act where a single-sex service provider can “prevent, limit or modify trans people’s access to the service”.

At the moment, this applies "whether the person has a Gender Recognition Certificate or not."

More to follow...