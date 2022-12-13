JOHN Swinney is coming under pressure to follow the lead of England and Wales and freeze business rates in Thursday’s budget.

CBI Scotland and a number of trade bodies have warned that businesses will “fail without meaningful intervention” on rates.

The Deputy First Minister - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - has already warned he will need to take “difficult decisions” and warned that the economic challenges facing the country “require a fundamental change in the way we manage public spending.”

Scottish businesses face the prospect of rise of around 10% in the Uniform Business Rate (UBR) from 1 April.

Last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt froze the business rates multiplier for another year to protect businesses from rising inflation.

The Welsh Government followed suit soon after as part of a £460m support package.

Mags Simpson, deputy director of policy at CBI Scotland, said: “Many Scottish firms are on a cliff edge with business rates set to spiral next April.

“Business rates, as a tax on property values rather than profits, bear no relation to a firm’s ability to pay and firms are already struggling with high energy costs and wages.

“Scotland cannot afford to be an outlier for higher business rates, especially now that the devolved Welsh administration has gone the same way as Westminster and decided to protect businesses and give them certainty to plan their recovery.”

In a joint statement, the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, Scottish Licensed Trade Association and UKHospitality Scotland all called for support for the industry.

“Not only must the Cabinet Secretary commit to matching a freeze on the UBR in Scotland, but he must also match the support for the sector in England and Wales, where a 75% rates relief package will be in place,“ they said.

“The sector desperately needs this to survive, to continue to provide employment for staff and remain competitive with our neighbours.

“The industry expects that the Barnett consequentials coming from Westminster will be ring-fenced to support the sectors still scrambling along the road to recovery.

“The hospitality sector faced the brunt of the pandemic but managed to remain resilient and yet we continue to be held back, in part due to the discriminatory nature of the rating system in Scotland which disproportionately burdens the sector more than any other.“

The letter added: “We repeat our calls for a further review of Scotland’s Commercial Rating System as soon as possible, but right now the Scottish Government must truly see the reality of the situation and lend the same support as that given to our English and Welsh counterparts.“