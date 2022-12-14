A major search and rescue operation is underway in the English Channel after dinghy carrying a number of people capsized at around 3am this morning.

At least four of those on board are thought to have died. Another 43 have been rescued, including 30 from the water.

Children were reportedly among those making the treacherous journey in the freezing conditions.

HM Coastguard launched lifeboats from Dover at 3.07am on Wednesday, quickly followed by boats from Ramsgate and Hastings. An air ambulance later joined the rescue mission.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said HM Coastguard was working with the RNLI, Royal Navy, Border Force, the French navy and Kent police to look for the boat.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is due to make a statement to the Commons this afternoon. She said: “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.”

The boat’s passengers are understood to be refugees trying to reach the UK.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined tough new measures to try and curb the number of boats making the crossing.

More than 44,000 people have made the journey this year, according to Government figures.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “I am very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel this morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

A Government spokesperson said: “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

"After a co-ordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course.

“This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

Coastguard rescue teams from Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone are involved in the operation, along with helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent, and another from the French navy is also taking part.

A fishing vessel in the area is assisting with the rescue while an air ambulance has also been sent.

The British Red Cross director of refugee support, Alex Fraser, said: “That anyone is making this journey in these temperatures shows just how desperate people are.

“Nobody puts their life at risk like this unless they feel they have no other option, and until we have more accessible safe routes for people to claim asylum, there is a danger we may see more such incidents. Our thoughts are with those on the boat, their families and those involved in the ongoing rescue mission.”