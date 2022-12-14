RISHI Sunak has been urged to negotiate with nurses in a bid to avert tomorrow’s strike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The industrial action dominated Wednesday's Prime Minister’s Questions with both Labour and the SNP criticising the Tory government for failing to take part in talks.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of having “curled up in a ball and gone into hibernation” while “winter has arrived for our public services”.

Stephen Flynn told the Prime Minister that “thanks to positive and proactive negotiations between the Scottish Government and Unite and Unison health unions, a pay settlement has been reached and strike action averted.”

“By stark contrast, the UK Health Secretary appears completely unwilling to negotiate with unions on pay and strike action is very much still on the table," he added.

“So may I ask the Prime Minister when will he see the error of his ways and follow the Scottish Government's lead?”

Mr Sunak told MPs that the Scottish Government was able to make its pay settlement thanks to money coming from the Treasury.

“I'm glad that UK government was able to provide one and a half billion pounds in extra funding to the Scottish Government for public services,” he said.

He added: “The Health Secretary and other ministers have engaged fully, not just with the unions, but with an independent pay setting process which takes the politics out of the process and ensures that we can meet those independent requirements with a fair pay deal.”

The SNP’s new Westminster leader said the Tory leader’s words would “ring hollow in the ears of those people who unlike the Prime Minister cannot nip into Waitrose for their shopping nor indeed even turn on their heating at this moment in time.”

He then quizzed Mr Sunak on rising energy bills, saying that the average bill in Scotland was expected to be around £3300 per year.

“People are genuinely terrified. And that's despite the fact that Scotland produces six times more gas than we consume, with some 80 per cent of our electricity coming from low carbon sources.

“Decades of failed UK energy and regulatory policy come homing to roost. Is it not the case that Scotland has the energy, we just need the power?”

Mr Sunak said the government were providing every household with around £900 of support for energy bills this winter. “This is a government that will always look after the most vulnerable in our society,” he promised.

Talks between the UK Government and the Royal College of Nursing broke down on Tuesday night, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay refusing to discuss pay.

Earlier this week, Unison and Unite called off their planned industrial action and voted to accept a 7.5 per cent pay increase from the Scottish Government.

The willingness to accept the "best and final offer" means that more than 50,000 NHS staff - including some nurses - and workers with the Scottish Ambulance Staff will now not take industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing has paused its strike action in Scotland while members vote on the offer. Their ballot closes on December 19.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out tomorrow with a second date planned for the following Tuesday.

In the Commons, Sir Keir said the Prime Minister was “playing games with people’s health”.

The Labour leader told MPs: “Nurses going on strike is a badge of shame for this Government. Instead of showing leadership, he is playing games with people’s health and there is a human cost.

“Alex from Chester has been waiting for a gallbladder operation for nearly six months, he is in so much pain he has been off school since then. His operation has already been cancelled twice.

"His mum, who I spoke to this morning, is worried sick, when she heard that strikes could be called off she was massively relieved.

“She’s desperate for the Prime Minister to resolve this. All he needs to do is simply meet the nurses.

"Alex’s mum is listening to this, she doesn’t want to hear him blaming everybody else, she doesn’t want his usual ducking of the question, she is tuned in now because she wants him to explain what is he going to do to resolve the nursing strike.”

The Prime Minister replied: “It’s not just Alex, there are millions of others across this country, millions of others who will have their health care disrupted because of the strike.

“Now the honourable gentleman says to get round the table, but we all know what that means, that is just simply a political formula for avoiding taking a position on this issue.

“If he thinks the strikes are wrong, he should say so, if he thinks it’s right that pay demands of 19% are met, then he should say so. What’s weak is he is not strong enough to stand up to the union.”

Sir Keir said if the Prime Minister “can’t act on behalf of patients or nurses, or everyone who wants these strikes called off, then surely the whole country’s entitled to ask what is the point of him and what is the point of the Government he is supposed to be leading?”

Mr Sunak replied: “He talks about Covid not having the impact – ambulance waiting times for category one… in February 2020 were actually completely on target. Covid has had an impact.

“That’s why, as the chief executive of the NHS has acknowledged, this Government is serious about its commitment to prioritise the NHS.”

He said the NHS in Wales has the “worst A&E times in the country” under Labour.