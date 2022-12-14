DOMINIC Raab is facing five further formal complaints about his behaviour.

Downing Street has confirmed that the independence investigator appointed by the Prime Minister last month is now probing eight accusations of bullying behaviour.

Labour has called for the Deputy Prime Minister to be suspended.

The new allegations relate to alleged behaviour during Mr Rabb’s first spell at the Ministry of Justice between September 2021 and September 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon the Prime Minister's official spokesperson told reporters: "I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with the existing terms of reference."

Mr Raab has always insisted he has “behaved professionally at all times”.

The Tory frontbencher is accused of leaving his officials in tears, and binning briefings because they were not formatted in the correct style.

A Labour spokesman said: “It’s pretty shocking that no action has been taken against the Justice Secretary given the allegations that there have been.

“Unfortunately, I think this is yet again the consequence of having a weak Prime Minister who has shown repeatedly on these issues a lack of willingness to act.”

The spokesman added: “The idea that Dominic Raab can continue in post with no consequence whilst there are these allegations around, I think most people would find pretty surprising.”

A complaint submitted by a group of mid-ranking officials in March said his communication style is “often abrupt, rude and can be upsetting”.

“There have been multiple recent examples of colleagues being left in tears after being on the receiving end of this inappropriate behaviour.

“We are extremely worried about the perverse culture of fear that is clearly permeating this department… We are proud of the work we do here, but the tangible shift towards a dysfunctional working culture is starting to hinder that”, the complaint says.

“The combination of the pressure of work and unreasonable deadlines has had such an impact on some colleagues’ mental and physical health that they have visited their GPs, and some have subsequently been signed off work for extended periods of time.

“Colleagues have confided in [each other] that they have been reluctant to be signed off due to the impact that this would have on their other team members.”

The officials said they were being “asked to deliver everything at pace and many of the unreasonably short deadlines are arbitrarily imposed by ministers and [special advisers] without clear justification.

"These deadlines are not one-offs but are constant and unrelenting.

“This is causing significant, undue pressure on colleagues, who are routinely working well beyond their contracted working hours in order to meet demands placed upon them.”

Even when their work was submitted, the officials said they would as a matter of course “anticipate harsh criticism and rudeness on the basis of the quality of the work.”

This meant “that clearance processes are extremely lengthy due to this nervousness also being felt at more senior levels within the line management chain.”

Last month, the Deputy Prime Minister told the Commons he was “confident” that he had “behaved professionally throughout.”