UNPAID carers earning more than £132 a week are losing benefits because they are deemed to be in “gainful employment,” an MP has told the Commons.
During Prime Minister’s Questions, Wendy Chamberlain asked Rishi Sunak to explain the “rationale” of the Department for Work and Pension’s decision.
Currently, anyone who cares for someone at least 35 hours a week is eligible for £69.70 in benefits.
However, there are a number of conditions attached, including money earned through employment or self-employment, regardless of the number of hours worked.
READ MORE: Almost two thirds of unpaid carers ‘have given up work or reduced hours
Ms Chamberlian, the MP for North East Fife, told the Commons: “In a written response from the DWP, it was confirmed to me that an unpaid carer earning more than £132 a week in their job is classed as being in gainful employment, and as a result loses their carers allowance of £69.70 a week.
“Now caring doesn't stop. It never stops. So can the Prime Minister explain to me the rationale of this decision, given that we are trying to get economically inactive people back into work?
“And secondly, can he explain why it is his government's position that £132 a week is enough for people to live on?”
Responding, the Tory leader praised Ms Chamberlain’s Private Members’ Bill which, if passed, will give employees across the UK a right to take up to one week of unpaid carer’s leave.
READ MORE: Opinion: Our unpaid carers deserve a better deal
Last month, the legislation was backed by the Government which should mean it will end up on the statute books.
Replying, Mr Sunak said: “Can I first start by paying tribute to those up and down the country who give up so much of their time to care for others.
“And I'm actually delighted that the government is supporting the honourable member's Bill, which will give a week of highly flexible paid leave to carers. I think it's the right thing to do, and I'm grateful that the honourable lady is taking it forward.
“The carer's allowance is a means-tested benefit and is part of many other benefits that are available to support people.
"And as I've said right now, there is significant support in place for people through Christmas with their energy bills.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here