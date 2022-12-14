UNPAID carers earning more than £132 a week are losing benefits because they are deemed to be in “gainful employment,” an MP has told the Commons.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Wendy Chamberlain asked Rishi Sunak to explain the “rationale” of the Department for Work and Pension’s decision.

Currently, anyone who cares for someone at least 35 hours a week is eligible for £69.70 in benefits.

However, there are a number of conditions attached, including money earned through employment or self-employment, regardless of the number of hours worked.

Ms Chamberlian, the MP for North East Fife, told the Commons: “In a written response from the DWP, it was confirmed to me that an unpaid carer earning more than £132 a week in their job is classed as being in gainful employment, and as a result loses their carers allowance of £69.70 a week.

“Now caring doesn't stop. It never stops. So can the Prime Minister explain to me the rationale of this decision, given that we are trying to get economically inactive people back into work?

“And secondly, can he explain why it is his government's position that £132 a week is enough for people to live on?”

Responding, the Tory leader praised Ms Chamberlain’s Private Members’ Bill which, if passed, will give employees across the UK a right to take up to one week of unpaid carer’s leave.

Last month, the legislation was backed by the Government which should mean it will end up on the statute books.

Replying, Mr Sunak said: “Can I first start by paying tribute to those up and down the country who give up so much of their time to care for others.

“And I'm actually delighted that the government is supporting the honourable member's Bill, which will give a week of highly flexible paid leave to carers. I think it's the right thing to do, and I'm grateful that the honourable lady is taking it forward.

“The carer's allowance is a means-tested benefit and is part of many other benefits that are available to support people.

"And as I've said right now, there is significant support in place for people through Christmas with their energy bills.”