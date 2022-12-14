HOLYROOD’S expense bill has jumped by nearly five million pounds, according to figures released today.

The 27.64 per cent increase comes after the Scottish Parliament made more money available to hire staff to deal an "explosion" in the casework during the pandemic.

In total, £22,240,702 was claimed for the financial year 2021/22, up by £4,952,168 on the previous year.

The figures also include “non-recurring winding up costs” for some of the MSPs who did not return to the parliament after last year’s election.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “This is the first year (2021/22) in which the additional Staff Cost Provision came into effect.

“It enabled MSPs to employ up to four full time staff instead of three, helping to deal with the ‘explosion’ of case work that arose during the pandemic and with new social security powers coming into force.”

Under the new arrangements, first announced in December 2020, MSPs can claim an extra £36,700 to pay for staff.

As well as paying for the salary of any staff, MSPs must use their expenses to pay for office space and any associated bills in their constituency, and, if necessary rent or hotel accommodation in Edinburgh.

They can also claim back travel expenses and mileage.

