There is “uncertainty” in the social care sector about the powers of the proposed new National Care Service (NCS), a Holyrood committee has said.
The Local Government Committee said ministers need to be clearer about their intentions for the new service.
The Scottish Government plans to reform much of social care into a single national service with the aim of improving standards.
However the Bill it has introduced to Parliament has led to concern about increasing costs.
In a letter to another Holyrood committee, Local Government Committee convener Ariane Burgess set out her conclusions following weeks of scrutinising the Bill.
She said some witnesses felt the NCS presents an opportunity to transform care and welcomed the shift in responsibility to ministers.
However she noted that the Accounts Commission was concerned that “years of bureaucratic reorganisation could be a distraction from the urgent requirement for social care reform”.
Her committee called for a full business case for the NCS to be published and clarity about the Scottish Government’s assertions that it would be “cost neutral” for local authorities.
Mr Burgess said: “Whilst there is broad support for the principles of the NCS and recognition of the need for improvement, there is clearly uncertainty amongst stakeholders about the full implications of the powers that the NCS gives the Scottish Government and that it removes from local authorities.
“The use of a framework Bill has led to assumptions being made by a wide range of stakeholders which the Scottish Government describes as inaccurate.
“The committee recommends that as the Bill progresses the Scottish Government should address this through ensuring there is full transparency and improved communication of its intentions, particularly with local authorities, to build a shared understanding of the NCS.
“Collaboration will clearly be key to the delivery of the NCS, and there is currently the risk of damage to relations which will inhibit this.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here