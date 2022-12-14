Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry is to appeal against her conviction and sentencing for stealing thousands of pounds from two political organisations.
McGarry, who was the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is serving a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty in May of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer of Women For Independence (WFI).
She was also convicted of stealing £4,661 while treasurer and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
The Scottish Courts Service has now confirmed the appeal court will hear arguments that McGarry’s conviction should be quashed.
The hearing, which will take place in January, will address both the conviction and sentence, the courts service confirmed.
A jury found McGarry guilty by majority following a six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The court heard from dozens of witnesses, including former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman, who said she reported McGarry after noticing a significant shortfall in WFI accounts.
She also voiced her frustration at McGarry’s delay in handing over receipts and invoices which would show what the funds had been spent on.
The court also saw McGarry’s bank records, which showed Crowdfunder donations from WFI being transferred to her own personal account.
It included £10,472.52 on April 29, 2014 and a further £9,848.70 on November 12, 2014 – which she used to pay rent and for shopping.
McGarry had said these were “legitimate” expenses which she had incurred and which she was reimbursing herself for.
Her legal team admitted her finances were “disorganised” and “chaotic”, but she denied the charges.
She was sentenced to two years in prison in June.
Sheriff Tom Hughes told her she had betrayed people who put their trust in her.
