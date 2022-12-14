AN SNP bid to amend the Scotland Act to give Holyrood the power to hold a second independence referendum without the consent of Westminster has been defeated.

The party had attempted to use one of the historical quirks of the Commons to take control of Parliament’s order paper on January 10 to allow them to pass legislation to “unlock Westminster’s denial of democracy.”

Given that the SNP has just 44 of the Parliament’s 650 MPs, the wheeze never had much chance of success.

In the end, it was defeated by 265 votes to 42. The Tories voted against, the SNP voted for, and Labour abstained.

The attempt to change the law that established the Scottish Parliament comes almost a month after the Supreme Court ruled unequivocally that MSPs could organise a vote on the constitution unilaterally.

Opening the debate, the SNP's constitutional affairs spokesman Tommy Sheppard told MPs: “The polity that we live in in the United Kingdom is a multi-national state, made up and based upon serial acts of union that have given it quite a unique character and it is something which up until very recently we had assumed required on the consent of the people in the component nations of the United Kingdom to be part of.

“We now have a situation following the Supreme Court judgment where it seems that that is not the case, that it is not possible for one group of people in one nation of the United Kingdom to consider reviewing the relationship with the others without their consent.

“That means that the idea of it being voluntary union of nations in dead in the water until such times as the law is clarified or fixed.”

The SNP’s Commons motion was, he added, an “an attempt to clarify and fix the British constitution.”

He said the debate was “absolutely about the real issues that are facing families in this country right here, right now.”

Tory Scotland Office minister John Lamont said that despite the new leader in Stephen Flynn, the SNP were still “pushing division and grievance at every time.”

He told the Commons: “The United Kingdom is the most successful political and economic union the world has ever seen. In challenging times, we are stronger together, we are better prepared to deal with any crises, particularly an issue on the scale of the energy crisis, or the very thing that created the energy crisis: Vladimir Putin’s awful war in Ukraine.

“In these volatile times, I continue to believe that the last thing people need is greater uncertainty. This is a time for unity behind a common purpose, not division that would split us apart.”

Labour’s shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray bemoaned the SNP forcing another debate on independence in the chamber.

He told MPs: “I would say what a pleasure it is to be involved in this debate today, but that wouldn’t be entirely true. Yet again, when the SNP get precious time to use on any issue they wish they choose this one again.

“It’s like the famous film Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray relives the same day over and over again. But in this place, we relive the same debate over and over again. Every single time they choose the same debate topic.”

He described debate as a “stunt."

“They know it will fail, but creates a grievance that they thrive off,” he added.

Kenny MacAskill who defected from the SNP to Alex Salmond’s Alba said he would back the motion but accused the First Minister of not doing enough to secure independence.

“I hope that members on the SNP benches will support the call for an independence convention. After all it was a call made and supported by the First Minister in February 2020.

“We’re now approaching three years on, it’s time that convention was delivered.”

He said such a convention was needed “to drive home when this motion fails and is defeated tonight, that it’s not this Parliament but the elected representatives of the people of Scotland who are the democratically elected voice of the people of Scotland”.

The former Justice Secretary said the SNP should "support the call for a plebiscite election, one that could be triggered next October and deliver us our referendum, the no ifs, no buts, referendum that we were promised by members on the SNP benches."