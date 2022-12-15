THE SCOTTISH Government has announced a raft of changes to its flagship deposit return scheme, including a scrapping of the controversial “online takeback” requirement.

Details of what the Tories described as an "inevitable climbdown" were snuck out in a letter from Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater just hours before John Swinney was due to set out the Scottish Government’s spending plans for the year ahead.

The Scottish Government has already previously delayed the rollout of the scheme to August 16 next year.

Under the new system, every single-use drinks container sold in Scotland – plastic bottles, cans or glass – will be subject to a 20p deposit.

Drinkers will get their money back when their empty container is returned.

That led to particular concerns for online retailers. For example, anyone selling a bottle of craft beer over the internet would have been obligated to then pick up the empty bottle or can from the consumer.

However, under the new easing of the rules, only the largest supermarkets will now be obliged to provide a service at all.

In addition, the takeback will be “phased in” until 2025.

In the letter to Edward Mountain, the Convener, of the Holyrood Net Zero committee, Ms Slater she had “considered the concerns presented by online retailers regarding the takeback element of DRS” and would “bring forward amendments to the regulations so that initially only the largest grocery supermarkets will be obliged to provide a takeback service; all other businesses will be exempt.”

The minister also promised to “undertake further work to identify how elderly and disabled people, who may not be able to get to a physical return point, will be protected during this phasing-in of takeback and also to investigate further steps that may make the takeback obligation easier to discharge.”

Ms Slater said the Scottish Government’s environment agency, SEPA, who is regulating the scheme, and Circularity Scotland (CSL), the body tasked with running the scheme, were “working on a proactive and managed approach towards compliance where there are clearly evidenced operational challenges to industry readiness for go live in August 2023."

The minister said she was “aware of business concerns on some outstanding issues, particularly given the very significant pressures everyone is facing during the current cost of living crisis.”

Circularity Scotland has also announced a significant reduction to producer fees following a backlash from retailers and the threat of a legal challenge.

Under the review, producers will pay 2.21p per plastic item as opposed to 3.17p. The cost of aluminium will come down from 3.42p per item to 2.03p and glass from 4.45p to 4.10p.

In a hint that there would be more leeway for firms to prepare for the scheme, Ms Slater said SEPA and CLS were “working on a proactive and managed approach towards compliance where there are clearly evidenced operational challenges to industry readiness for go live in August 2023.”

However, there are still concerns over the deadline for drinks producers to register with SEPA. Any firm that has not signed up by 28th February will be “unable to legally sell scheme articles in Scotland after 16th August 2023.”

Two independent report were published alongside the letter.

The initial ‘Gateway Review’ published in May and then a further assessment from this month.

The first warned that “successful delivery of the project is in doubt with major risks or issues apparent in a number of key areas.”

It recommended a "softer" approach to the launch.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said: “This is a substantial climbdown by Lorna Slater, but it was inevitable, given how cack-handedly this scheme has been devised.

“Ms Slater’s claim that there are ‘business concerns’ and ‘some outstanding issues’ is a breathtaking understatement, demonstrated by the fact that she’s had to reduce the fees, amend the regulations and provide sweeping exemptions.

“These belated concessions are just a recognition of how botched the initial plans were. But it’s doubtful that this last-minute tinkering will be enough to make it workable.

"For Scotland to make a realistic attempt at a Circular Economy, the SNP/Green Government need to take urgent action.”

CAMRA Scotland’s Director Stuart McMahon welcomed the climbdown.

He said: “The news today from the Minister that the likes of small breweries and bottle shops selling beer online won’t have to offer a takeback service to collect empty cans and bottles from people’s homes is welcome news and a sensible step.

“However, CAMRA still fears that the Deposit Return Scheme risks severely limiting the choice available for consumers as Scotland’s small, local and independent breweries and cider makers face extra burdens to be part of the scheme, threatening their viability at a time of rising costs, rocketing energy bills and customers tightening their belts.

“At the same time, the risk is that brewers and cider makers from elsewhere in these islands will simply stop selling cans and bottles in Scotland to avoid the excessive costs and bureaucracy the Deposit Return Scheme places on small producers compared to the multinational brewing giants.

“If consumers in Scotland are to continue to have a diverse range of products, then the Scottish Government needs to commit to further exemptions and grace periods if smaller brewing businesses - and consumer choice - are to survive and thrive in the months and years to come.”