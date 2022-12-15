Members of the GMB have rejected the Scottish Government's "best and final" pay offer for NHS staff.
The union - which has more than 8,000 members working in the NHS, including 1,700 in the ambulance service - has a mandate for strike action.
They are the first of the health unions to turn down the wage hike. Earlier this week Unison and Unite accepted the pay deal worth an average of 7.5 per cent.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing are still voting on the offer with the ballot due to close on Monday.
GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said the rejection “reflects our members’ views and the realities of this offer.”
He said: “It is still below inflation for the vast majority of staff, who worked through the depths of the pandemic and are struggling in the grip of this cost-of-living crisis, and it doesn’t go far enough in itself to confront the understaffing crisis affecting frontline services either.”
The GMB's announcement came as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took to the picket lines for the first time in their history.
Mr Greenway said: “The Scottish Government has contrasted its approach on trade union engagement with that of the UK Government, so we are now asking the Cabinet Secretary to practice what he preaches by meeting our members this side of Christmas to continue discussions over their value and the sustainability of their services."
