THERE were farcical scenes in Holyrood on Thursday afternoon as Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone suspended the parliament ahead of John Swinney’s budget statement when details of looming tax hikes were leaked to the BBC.

News of the changes to the higher and additional rates was shared by the broadcaster at around 12.30pm, prompting a number of MSPs to raise points of order at the end of First Minister’s Questions.

A clearly furious Ms Johnstone then promised to investigate.

When MSPs returned to the chamber at 2.30pm for Mr Swinney’s statement she told them she needed another 30 minutes to investigate.

When they returned again, Ms Johnstone told the chamber that both Nicola Sturgeon and the Deputy First Minister had given her “a categoric assurance that this information was not shared by the government.”

That prompted jeers from opposition politicians.

Ms Johnstone continued, telling the members that “in the interest of parliamentary scrutiny, and so that members are not disadvantaged I will allow the statement to be made so that full information about the budget is available to members, public services and the public.”

However, in another point of order, Tory MSP Murdo Fraser told Ms Johnstone that as she had been speaking “yet more information has been released by the BBC in relation to the contents of the budget statement.”

He told her there had clearly “been a comprehensive briefing from the government to the BBC on the contents of this budget.

“This is now beyond a joke," he added. "This is not the first time this government has been caught spreading information to the media in advance of bringing it to this parliament, disrespecting this parliament and its procedures.”

Again, the Presiding Officer promised to investigate.

Mr Swinney then apologised “unreservedly” to Ms Johnstone

He insisted that “at no stage has anybody been authorised to disclose any information that is contained within the budget statement on my behalf at any time.”

The Deputy First Minister then tried to explain who could have been responsible for the leak.

“There is inevitably a large number of people have to be involved in the preparation of a government statement, from the many officials that are involved across a whole range of different organisations, but I give you my categorical assurance as a member of this parliament since its foundation in 1999 that no individual was authorised on my behalf to disclose any information.”

As MSPs grumbled at the statement, Ms Sturgeon could be heard saying: “Some people want to destroy the reputation of this parliament.”

Mr Swinney then said that some of the detail shared by Mr Fraser was “contained within the embargoed statements that I make available in advance to other political parties.”

The suggestion that other parties were responsible for the leak infuriated MSPs.

“I simply point out that these factors need to be considered within this whole process,” he added.

Labour’s Daniel Johnson said the key details of the Budget “laid bare by Murdo Fraser were news to me, particularly and most prominently the rate of LBTT”.

“Can I confirm they are not in my copy of the statement,” he said.

He said it was an "impossibility for opposition parties" to have provided the information to media.

"I consider the Deputy Prime Minister's comments to be a smear I would ask him to withdraw them and to investigate - whether it was with or without his authorisation - who did leak it from the government."

“I would ask him to withdraw them,” Johnson added.

The Presiding Officer has been far stricter than her predecessor when it comes to ministerial statements.

In June, she stopped Angus Robertson from making a statement on independence after significant details were briefed by Ms Sturgeon and Green co-leader Patrick Harvie at a press conference in Bute House.





