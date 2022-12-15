John Swinney has announced plans to temporarily scrap peak fares on ScotRail as part of a £15 million six-month pilot scheme.

The Deputy First Minister announced the measure during Thursday's budget, saying it would make travelling by train "more affordable and attractive."

The saving for commuters could be substantial. Currently, those travelling at rush hour between Glasgow and Edinburgh pay £27.60 for a return, while those going off-peak pay £14.20.

There is still little detail on the scope or the breadth of the pilot or when it will start.

The move was welcomed by the Scottish Greens finance spokesperson, Ross Greer.

He said it was a "longstanding Green policy."

Mr Greer continued: “This builds on the success of the free bus travel scheme which Greens introduced for everyone under-22 earlier this year. It will play a vital role in ensuring that public transport is an affordable, attractive choice for travellers.

“Removing peak fares will take away the two-tier system which currently punishes those who have no choice over when they need to travel to work or study. It will open up our railways to all and in doing so, make it cheaper and easier to leave the car at home.

He added: “Getting more commuters to travel by bus or train fast tracks the kind of transformational action that will benefit people not only now, but also future generations for whom this becomes the norm.

“No peak fares, free bus travel for people under-22, and record new investment for walking, wheeling and cycling are just some of the reasons why this is the Greenest budget in Scotland’s history.”

The budget announcement also set aside £1.4 billion to maintain and decarbonise rail infrastructure, as well £200m for investment in active and sustainable travel.

A further £60m will also be invested in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef’s full-time organiser in Scotland, said the pilot was "great, and very welcome news."

He added: "It is proof that campaigning works and trade unions matter. This issue only emerged after we presented our Vision For Scotland’s Railways report last year and it is to the credit of the Scottish Government that they listened to the four rail unions and our members and that they have now acted in response.

"However, ending peak fares should not be a temporary measure. Peak fares are a tax on workers and if we are to encourage more people from road travel onto trains to help Scotland meet its climate targets, we need to invest for the long term and make this a permanent policy."