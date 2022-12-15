Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is "no evidence" to suggest that men will abuse the simplified system for obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to target women

The First Minister's comments came as a new poll suggested some of the key reforms working their way through Holyrood were opposed by the public.

The Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reforms Bill - which will be voted on next week - aims to make it easier for a trans person to obtain a GRC.

If passed in its current form, people will be able to apply for one at 16 rather 18.

The biggest change to the current system will be the scrapping of the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The time required for an applicant to have lived in their acquired gender will be reduced from two years to three months – six months for 16 or 17-year-olds – with a further three-month reflection period.

A poll by YouGov for The Times found 66 per cent are against reducing the minimum age, with 46% saying they “strongly oppose” the change, while 21% support the move.

The poll found 60% of respondents are against dropping the medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, 38% strongly so, compared to 20% in support and 20% who said they do not know.

On the reduction of the time spent in one’s acquired gender, 59% oppose the change – 36% saying they are strongly opposed – compared to 21% in support.

The poll exposed a generational difference in support of the reforms, with the 16-24-year-old age group consistently being more supportive of the changes than their older counterparts.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the poll during First Minister's Questions, with Tory MSP Pam Gosal asking her "how many more warnings" she needed "before you listen to the concerns of women and keep the safeguards that currently exist?"

The SNP leader said it was for the Parliament to decide "whether it passes that legislation, as is the case with any piece of legislation."

She added: "There is full scrutiny under way right now and, of course, Parliament will next look at the proposals in plenary session next week.

"The bill does not create a single new right for trans people; all it does is simplify existing processes.

"I encourage anyone who has not already done so to read this morning’s comments by the United Nations official who has already given evidence to the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, setting out in detail why, in his view, the bill brings Scotland into line with its international obligations.

"There are significant safeguards in the Bill. Of course, there are concerns that men may abuse provisions relating to trans people to harm women.

"However, one of the comments of the UN official is that there is no evidence that that is the case in any of the countries that already have such legislation in place.

"However, the point is that, if any man was to seek to do so, the Bill does not increase their ability to do that.

"The Bill is about making a process that already exists for trans people much more humane and less invasive.

"Of course, it is for Parliament to consider the many amendments that have been lodged and to reach a final view on the Bill next week."

The exchange in parliament came after students at Edinburgh University forced a screening of the documentary, Adult Human Female, to be stopped.

The event – organised by the Edinburgh Academics for Academic Freedom group (EAAF) – was cancelled by protestors who claimed the film is transphobic.

Students occupied the lecture hall on George Square where it was meant to be screened.

Police were then called.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, police were called to a report of a demonstration at George Square, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and engaged with those present. There were no arrests."

Organisers then decided to move the screening to a different venue however this, too, was subject to protest as students blocked the entrance to the room.

The students who protested released a statement via the Staff-Student Solidarity network.

It read: “Despite being a film and organisation supposedly interested in academic freedom and the ability to debate controversial topics, the film and those interested in it seem manifestly uninterested in engaging with the massive and growing body of empirical research into trans people, trans rights, and their effect on society, which overwhelmingly indicate that trans people are a horrifically marginalised group who experience the same kinds of oppression all marginalised groups do, and that allowing us to be ourselves is not a threat to anyone.

“Ignoring the evidence because it does not support your ideology is not academic freedom, it is bigotry.

“Demonising trans people is not fighting for women’s rights, it is bigotry.

“Standing up for ourselves, our right to exist as ourselves, and giving bigotry no place on campus is not an attack on academic freedom, it is part of our common struggle to be free.”

A spokesperson for the EAAF said: "We are extremely disappointed that a small number of censorious individuals prevented our screening and discussion of Adult Human Female last night.

“The film makes an important contribution to the discussion of how women's rights can and should be upheld, and we aimed to enable people holding different views to come together to exchange perspectives and learn. We will seek to re-schedule the event as early as possible next year."

The film's directors, Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne, rebuked claims that the film was transphobic and said that both students and the UCU were attempting to stifle debate on the subject.

They said: "Our film is in no way 'hate filled' or 'transphobic'. What it does is to catalogue case after case of women being abused and harassed for raising concerns in relation to their sex based rights.

"These legtimate concerns are never acknowledged by those who attack the film without seeing it and who want to cancel the film as happened in Edinburgh University last night. "