Police Scotland’s chief constable has warned that Thursday budget will mean having to make “hard choices.”
Funding for the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), which includes Police Scotland, has been set as £1.449 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, more than £1.246bn suggested in the Scottish Government's spending review earlier this year.
Of that, some £50.1m will cover the capital budget which focuses on the police fleet and technology improvements.
In his budget announcement, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “We want people to live in safe communities, where we act early to reduce the potential for harm, support victims of crime, and act swiftly to bring the perpetrators of crime and violence to justice.
“As part of this budget, I intend to increase the resources available to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service by £13 million and to our wider justice system by £165 million.
“This will provide resources to tackle court backlogs, strengthen legal aid provision and enable funding for police services to increase by £80 million.”
In response to the statement, Sir Iain Livingstone said: “We know the financial pressure upon the public sector in the United Kingdom and Scotland and, indeed, upon individuals and families.
“Hard choices lie ahead to deliver effective policing within the revenue budget available and our capital funding remains significantly lower than that needed to progress improvement to our technology, buildings and vehicles.
“However, the budget for 2023/24 is an improvement on the level indicated in the Scottish Government’s resource spending review and a welcome recognition of the significant transformation, saving and enhanced service delivered by Police Scotland.
“I am hugely grateful to our officers and staff for their hard work.
“We continue to work with the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Government to serve our communities and keep people safe.”
Martyn Evans, chair of the SPA, said: “There are clearly very considerable constraints on public spending and policing is not immune to those.
“Today’s budget announcement represents an improved position from May’s Resource Spending Review and we acknowledge that support.
“Over the years, the authority has consistently highlighted the need for significant investment to maintain, transform and improve policing. Today’s settlement is welcome, but it does not meet this ongoing requirement.
“Difficult choices remain to ensure a balanced budget position next year. We are already working closely with the chief constable and the director of forensic services to consider what will need to be prioritised for the year ahead.”
