RISHI Sunak has insisted the UK Government is working “flat out” to restore the powersharing government in Northern Ireland.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast, the Prime Minister said there were parts of the post-Brexit protocol which risked Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

Stormont has been suspended for most of the year after the DUP refused to form a government with Sinn Fein following May’s election.

The unionist party - who came second to the Republicans in the vote - have long said they cannot support the agreement which was negotiated during the UK’s exit from the EU.

It effectively keeps Northern Ireland inside the single market for goods and means there are no checks on goods at the Irish border.

However, it does this by effectively placing a border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Talks between the UK and EU to try and find a solution to the tensions around the arrangements are continuing.

Speaking during a visit to the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Mr Sunak said the people of Northern Ireland “need and deserve” a functioning executive.

He said: “I am really committed to resolving some of the issues with the protocol, protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the union, in the United Kingdom, and in doing so, restoring the Executive.

“That is what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve and that is what I am working flat out to try and deliver.

“I have not put a strict deadline on the talks (between the Government and the EU) and I don’t want to raise people’s expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

“What I can tell you is I am very committed to resolving this issue.

“The Foreign Secretary met with his counterpart just this week, talks are ongoing and I will work as hard and as fast as I can to find a resolution to the issues with the protocol.

“I want to do that as soon as practically possible.”

Asked about the status of the talks with the EU, he said: “I am not going to give a running commentary on the negotiations, it wouldn’t be appropriate.

“What is of paramount importance to me is protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

“The protocol, clearly there are areas of it which threaten that.

“I want to resolve those and I want to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

“That is what I am setting out to do. If we can do that, we can get the Executive up and running, that is what people need and deserve.”

During his first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak met the region’s political leaders on Thursday.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she pushed Mr Sunak on the need for a deal on the protocol, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Prime Minister told him there is likely to be an “intensification at the political level” of negotiations over coming weeks.

Mr Sunak toured the Harland & Wolff Belfast shipyard on Friday, accompanied by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, following the recent announcement of a contract to build three new supply ships for the Royal Navy there.

Mr Sunak said: “If you think about it, Belfast used to be home to the world’s largest shipyard so I think it is really fitting that it is going to complete the next generation of our navy support ships, which increase our security at sea.”