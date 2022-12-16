Parliament's sleaze watchdog has called for two peers to be suspended from the House of Lords over lobbying claims.

The Lords Conduct Committee has recommended the Earl of Shrewsbury and Labour’s Baroness Goudie temporarily lose their seats.

The Earl of Shrewsbury was found to have broken the Lords’ code of conduct “by providing parliamentary advice and services in return for payment”.

The investigation into the peer, who was affiliated with the Conservatives until losing the whip in October, was over his work as a consultant for healthcare company SpectrumX.

The 22nd Earl, whose full name is Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot, reportedly used his contacts in Government to promote a Covid firm that paid him £57,000.

The Lords Standards Commissioner recommended a nine-month suspension, the longest ever of its kind.

The Lords Conduct Committee said: “We recommend that the Earl of Shrewsbury be suspended from the service of the House for a period of nine months.”

The Earl joined the House of Lords when he inherited his father's titles in 1980.

Meanhile, Baroness Mary Goudie - who Tony Blair put in the Lords in 1998 - has been criticised for a "consultancy agreement" with funeral firm ecoLegacy.

She even commissioned the taxpayer-funded House of Lords Library to do research for the funeral firm.

The peer had dismissed the complaint as “totally misconceived” and “stale” - but the Commissioner dismissed her appeal.

Lords will be asked to agree the reports and sanctions early in January.