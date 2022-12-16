SCOTTISH council leaders have expressed their “extreme disappointment” with the funding settlement offered by SNP ministers – insisting the deal is a “massive real-terms cut” for authorities.

The Scottish Government has been warned that the current draft settlement “will lead to socially harmful cuts to vital local services and the loss of jobs within local authorities”.

Yesterday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced in his draft Budget that local government will get a funding boost of £550 million next year and the freedom to set its own rates of income tax.

He said: “I can confirm that the Scottish Government will not seek to agree any freeze or cap in locally-determined increases in council tax as requested by Cosla and council leaders.

“This means that each council will have full flexibility to set the council tax rate that is appropriate for their local authority area.

“I encourage councils to consider carefully the cost pressures facing the public when setting future rates.”

But at a meeting of council leaders at Cosla this afternoon, the umbrella organisation for Scottish authorities, chiefs agreed an amended motion unanimously that “most of the supposed £550m additional funding is for existing commitments”, adding that “the £71m of uncommitted funding goes no way towards meeting the identified budget gap in council funding of £612m due to inflation, energy prices and demand pressures”.

Council leaders have pointed to a “requirement for more than £400m likely to be needed for pay settlements in the coming year to address recruitment and retention issues and avoid understandable industrial action by trade unions”.

It adds: “This budget settlement means another massive real-terms cut in councils’ core funding, after more than 10 years of real terms cuts, and will lead to socially harmful cuts to vital local services and the loss of jobs within local authorities and from local companies that rely on councils for their employment.

“Leaders note the impact of inflation, the UK Government’s mini-budget and global economic factors that continue to weigh heavily on budgets and the Scottish Government.

“Leaders further note the additional burden on council finances from revaluation of non-domestic properties and condemns the threat by the Scottish Government to cut grant funding if councils were to be successful in appealing against redeterminations.”

Council leaders agreed that Cosla should “make a robust public response to the budget statement, challenging in the strongest possible terms the presentation of the £550m additional funding”.

Cosla will invite Mr Swinney to a special meeting with council leaders, while all council leaders will sign a joint letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon “highlighting the massive real terms cut to council funding and the impact this budget settlement will have on vital local services and on the most vulnerable in our communities”.

Cosla has also renewed its opposition to the Scottish Government’s plans to centralise adult social care, calling on SNP ministers “to pause the current plans for structural change” and instead “redirect the funding allocated within the Scottish Budget into social care and preventative services through local government”.