THE UN’s independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has backed Scotland's planned changes to gender recognition laws.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz said the reforms would help bring the country more in line with UN guidelines on gender.

Next week, @ScotParl will vote on the #GRRBill.

I've sent the Government evidence of the UN's longstanding position that legal recognition of gender identity is a human right & self-identification is the appropriate standard for it.

Read the legal opinion: https://t.co/1O0B6iM9wN pic.twitter.com/i3tDEg8KlQ — IE SOGI, Victor Madrigal-Borloz (@victor_madrigal) December 16, 2022

The intervention comes less than a month after the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls warned of the consequences of the legislation.

READ MORE: UN official warns of potential gender law reform risks

Reem Alsalem said the new law could “potentially open the door for violent males who identify as men to abuse the process of acquiring a gender certificate and the rights that are associated with it”.

“This presents potential risks to the safety of women in all their diversity,” she added.

MSPs will hold their final debate and vote on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill next Tuesday and Wednesday when the legislation reaches its final parliamentary stage.

The Bill aims to simplify the process for a trans person to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Currently, they need a medical diagnosis and a two-year period of living as that gender.

However, the new Bill removes the need for medical assessment and allows someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate after six months.

Some critics of the law have raised concerns that the new legislation could have an impact on the single-sex exceptions in the Equality Act, and could potentially place women in danger from men who might abuse a self-identification system.

In a letter to the UK Government, Mr Madrigal-Borloz said his office could find no examples in countries that have adopted similar laws of any such abuse.

“My mandate has not received any information of administrative or criminal judicial findings that the self-identification process has been used by predatory men for the purpose of perpetrating gender or sexual violence against women in gender-segregated spaces in any of those countries or regions; and desk and online research to that effect has not yielded any results.

“Similarly, there are no reported cases that would support the submission that crimes perpetrated by trans women, trans men or nonbinary persons are the result of an abuse of the system of legal recognition for the purpose of gaining undue access to a segregated space or any gender-related differential treatment.

“In other words, in the countries that have legal recognition of gender identity based on self-identification, there is no credible evidence to suggest systemic risk of predatory men using the process of identifying and living as a woman as an opportunity to perpetrate gender or sexual-based violence.”

READ MORE: Scottish Human Rights Commission reject UN gender recognition warning

Mr Madrigal-Borloz also warned against the government pausing the legislation.

He wrote: “I am concerned that these efforts may respond to erroneous information based on the stigma and prejudice that have long permeated efforts to deny legal recognition to persons based on their gender identity, and thereby deny them equal access to services and the full enjoyment of their human rights.

“I have also observed exclusionary narratives in the public discourse surrounding the consideration of the Bill, and against trans persons more generally.”

READ MORE: FM: 'no evidence men will abuse gender recognition reforms'

The SNP's Joanna Cherry, a critic of the planned changes, said the UN expert's opinion contained "no analysis of the potential conflict between the proposed system of self identification and the Equality Act and, in particular, of how self ID could undermine the sex based rights of women & same sex attracted people."

🧵This is not a legal opinion on the domestic law of Scotland. The case law of the ECHR does not mandate self identification. The system of gender recognition we currently have is within the margin of appreciation allowed by the court 1/11 https://t.co/xLOFeyYSmk — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) December 16, 2022

She said: "Indeed there is little or no focus on the rights of LGB people which is surprising given the mandate of this Rapporteur. Eg. there is no recognition of the potential conflict of rights whereby lesbians may be forced to accept male bodied people into their dating pool & lesbian only spaces.

"Lesbians, like most women, are used to being told our rights must defer to those of men and it is men abusing a system of self ID which lesbians and women fear, not trans people per se.

"Mr Madrigal-Borloz position reflects his mandate albeit his focus seems to be almost solely on the T not the LGB. When it comes to the rights of women & girls we should defer to Reem Alsalem whose mandate is violence against women & girls."