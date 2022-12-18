The SNP’s new deputy Westminster leader has said her party must do more to explain why they want Scotland to be independent as a new poll revealed the sixth straight study in favour of separation.

Mhairi Black was elected alongside new Westminster leader Stephen Flynn earlier this month after long-time incumbent Ian Blackford stepped down.

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday, Ms Black said it was only after hearing Mr Flynn’s vision for the SNP group in the Commons that she considered running to be his deputy.

The MPs, she said, have three key goals; holding the UK Government to account, representing their constituents and explaining to Scots why independence would be positive for the country.

“They know we support independence rather than why. We need to do more to explain it’s not just some random hobby, it’s for a purpose,” she told the newspaper.

On why she decided to run for deputy, Ms Black said: “I wasn’t ever really planning on standing for deputy, but it came about after a good few conversations.

“It just sounded like something really positive and if I could play a role in it, I’d be humbled to do so.

“It was more when Stephen was talking to me about his vision for how things could look, how they could be, I just thought, ‘That sounds really refreshing’.

“I know that what Stephen is basically hoping for is refocusing why we’re all there, to build on the work that has been done not just by Ian Blackford, but Angus Robertson before him.”

She also praised the new leader, saying: “I am really excited. I think he’s incredibly driven, he’s energised, and really, really focused.

“I believe him when he says ‘this is what I want to do’.

“He’s taken account of everyone’s views, which to me is leadership material when you are able to bring people with you.”

Ms Black’s comments come as the sixth consecutive poll found support for leaving the UK in the majority, as a sustained bounce for the Yes cause continues following the Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood is not able to legislate for a referendum on independence.

A Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times, of 1,004 Scots, found 52 per cent support for independence among decided voters.

The study found an increase of three points in the Yes vote, up from 46% to 49%, and a fall in the No vote, down 3 points from 48% to 45%, since this newspaper polled in August, with 6% undecided in both cases.

When don’t knows were excluded, support for independence was at 52% compared with 48% who backed the Union.

But the poll found that voters appear sceptical about the SNP’s strategy to treat the next general election as a ‘de facto referendum‘.

The poll found that only 26% of voter want the party to follow through on its plan to treat the next UK general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence while 17% want the SNP to call a snap Holyrood election and use a victory of the same margin to lead to independence negotiations.

Meanwhile, 42% of Scots would rather independence campaigning be dropped for at least five years, according to the poll.

The SNP’s depute leader, Keith Brown, said: “Six consecutive polls have now shown a majority for independence, representing a growing strength of feeling in Scotland the Tories would be wise not to ignore.

“The chaos and calamity we see being produced by the Tories at Westminster that have seen mortgage rates rise, inflation soar and energy bills reach record levels, is making more and more people realise that the safest and best option for Scotland is a permanent escape with the full powers of independence.

“Both Labour and the Tories will wreak even more havoc on Scotland as they continue to deny the disastrous consequences of their failed Brexit obsession and persist with their Trumpian denial of Scottish democracy.”

The Scottish Government has confirmed it will press ahead with publishing a series of papers designed to explain the policies of an independent Scotland, with three already having been produced.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed in his drat Budget on Thursday that £20m earmarked for fighting a referendum will instead be spent on extending fuel poverty ¬support.

But the Scottish Government said this move will not delay the publication of future white papers, with further documents expected in the “coming months”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In light of majority support within the Scottish Parliament for an ¬independence referendum, Scottish ministers remain ready to engage with the UK Government at any point on ¬delivering a referendum.

“In line with its Programme for Government commitments, the ¬Scottish Government will continue to publish its building a new Scotland prospectus series.”