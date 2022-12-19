THE Scottish Greens have been accused of “hero-level spin” after they hailed the commitment in John Swinney’s budget for free school meals - despite the Deputy First Minister pushing back the rollout for another two years.

The promise that every primary school age pupil would be eligible for a hot meal was a key pledge of the SNP 2021 manifesto - and was initially meant to be in place by September this year.

But last week, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government’s target for delivering free school meals to all primary school children would now be 2024.

In a press release on Monday, Mr Greer suggested the delay was because school kitchens would be unable to "meet the demand from a fully universal programme."

The Green Education spokesperson said: “It is outrageous that so many children live in poverty across the UK, one of the richest countries in the history of the planet. Scotland may have the lowest levels of child poverty in the UK, but they are still far too high.

"That is why we are doing everything we can to lift children out of poverty using the limited powers currently available to the Scottish Parliament.

“Much of the focus has quite rightly been on the unique £25 per week Scottish Child Payment, which certainly sets us apart from Westminster’s Tory government.

"But few decisions illustrate our determination to eradicate child poverty more clearly than the investment we are making to roll out universal free school meals across all primary schools.

“Thanks to a previous agreement between the Scottish Greens and SNP, all pupils in P1-5 can already access free school meals.

"We are now working to include P6&7 as soon as possible, investing £30 million this year and £80 million next year to tackle the major barrier to that expansion, the lack of capacity in many school kitchens.

“Until school catering capacity is enough to meet the demand from a fully universal programme, we are also expanding eligibility for the existing targeted free school meals programme in P6&7.

"From next year all children in those year groups who get the Scottish Child Payment will be eligible for free meals."

Labour’s Michael Marra said: "This is hero-level spin from the nationalist coalition. When people need help the most the SNP-Greens just announced a delay of two years in the roll-out of free school meals.

"To now have them painting this as a success is downright ridiculous.

"The Scottish Government needs to spend less time on spin and more time tackling the hunger and poverty facing our children right now."