Governments have been urged to deliver action to restore nature after a “landmark” international deal was secured to conserve wildlife and habitats.

Countries meeting at the UN COP15 conference in Montreal pledged to protect 30% of the world’s lands, seas, coasts and inland waters by 2030 as part of a package of targets to address the catastrophic declines in nature.

Measures agreed also include a pledge to increase the flow of finance to developing nations to care for nature to 20 billion US dollars (£16.5 billion) by 2025 and at least 30 billion dollars (£24.7 billion) by 2030.

In total countries pledged to ensure 200 billion US dollars a year (£164 billion) of biodiversity-related funding by 2030, both domestic and international and from public and private sources.

There are 2030 targets to halve global food waste, excess nutrients and risks posed by pesticides, reduce to “near zero” the loss of areas of wildlife-rich habitat, and reduce by 500 billion dollars (£411.7 billion) a year government subsidies that harm nature.

Countries also pledged efforts to complete or get going on the restoration of 30 per cent of degraded land, inland waters, coastal and marine ecosystems by the end of the decade.

Scottish Government biodiversity minister, Lorna Slater, said the agreement was “a big step forward in the fight against extinctions and ecosystem collapse”.

She added: “While it is not everything we hoped for, it can be a turning point to drive ambitious implementation including in Scotland and the UK.

“The agreement to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030, and to restore degraded ecosystems are two of the most important outcomes from Montreal, which the Scottish Government is already committed to delivering through robust plans expected next year.

“We were also very pleased to see the critically important agreement to increased funding from wealthy countries for the protection of important and at-risk habitats around the world.

“If this deal is implemented there is no doubt our world will be a better place. That we will be able to hand a healthier and safer planet to our children. Which is why we must all be focused relentlessly on implementation – doing what we can for nature at every level of government, in the business community, and in our own lives.”

Will McCallum, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said governments such as the UK’s which had fought for stronger language within the 30×30 target must lead by example, accusing ministers of weak environmental targets and allowing “destructive” fishing in vulnerable sea areas.

“We need to see properly protected ocean sanctuaries, and large swathes of land managed for nature, to show the world that restoring biodiversity unlocks jobs in rural and remote areas, keeps our food system resilient and makes sure we are all more able to withstand the impacts that climate change is already having,” he said.

The deal had originally been scheduled to be negotiated in Kunming, China, in 2020, but talks were delayed by the pandemic, with a first stage of meetings taking place largely online last year, and the final part of the Chinese-chaired Cop15 conference was hosted in Montreal.