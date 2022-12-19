THE Treasury has announced a six-month extension to the alcohol duty freeze.

Treasury minister James Cartlidge told the Commons it would give "certainty" to the industry.

The Scotch Whisky Association said it would give distillers "cause for Christmas cheer."

Mr Cartlidge told the Commons: “Today I can confirm that the freeze to UK alcohol duty rates has been extended six months to August 1, 2023.

“Whilst new duty rates typically come in each year on the first of February, I can confirm that the Chancellor will instead make his decision on future duty rates at spring budget 2023 to give businesses certainty and time to prepare.

“To further support the industry, we are going further by confirming that if changes to duty are announced then they will not take effect until August 1, 2023.

“This is to align with the date the historic forms of alcohol duties come into force and amounts to an effective six-month extension to the current duty freeze.”

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the SWA, said the decision was "welcome during a challenging period."

He added: "HM Treasury recognises the turbulent time being faced by the hospitality sector, businesses, and households with rising costs.

"The duty freeze, which has previously boosted industry investment and government revenue, is a win-win and gives distillers cause for Christmas cheer.

“We want to thank the Chancellor for listening to the industry and hope that when he makes a decision on future alcohol duty at the Spring Budget, he ensures it supports Scotch Whisky, and the hundreds of millions of investment and tens of thousands of jobs the industry supports across the UK.”

The British Beer and Pub Association welcomed the decision to extend the freeze on beer duty.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “The decision to extend the freeze on beer duty will be welcomed by pubs and brewers alike. In 2022 our industry has faced pressures and challenges like never before.

“This freeze will allow £180 million to be reinvested into our sector at a critical moment and inject a much-needed flurry of festive cheer for pubs and breweries. It shows the Government understands just how much our pubs and brewers mean to communities across the UK.”

Shadow Treasury minister Abena Oppong-Asare said it was “laughable” that the government were boasting of certainty.

“I know that this sector will welcome this announcement, especially given the difficulty that businesses are facing at the moment, whether they are producers, suppliers, or hospitality venues.

"But I must say it is absolutely laughable that the Government has announced this change in the name of certainty.

“We should call it what it is: it is a U-turn. The previous chancellor announced a freeze, the current Chancellor scrapped it, and now it’s back on. How did we get here?”

She added: “So, we see again the Government has no long-term plan for the British economy. They cannot provide the certainty businesses and their hard-working employees need to plan for the tough winter ahead. They have left businesses and consumers out in the cold."

“They may not want to hear this, but this is the reality. They’re unsure what regulatory systems will be in place in as little as two months. Two months."

“Today, Labour has found that more than 70,000 venues have had to reduce their opening hours due to the price of energy bills. 70,000 venues. That is almost a third of pubs, bars and hotels missing out on customers at the busiest, most profitable time of the year.”

Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “This is an extremely welcome decision by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

“Ensuring that hikes in alcohol duty will not go ahead as soon as February and will be delayed for at least six months is a significant boost for our iconic Scotch Whisky industry in particular.

“I had lobbied the Prime Minister and Chancellor directly, immediately before the Autumn Statement, urging them not to introduce a rise and now I am pleased the government has gone much further and delayed any potential increases until August next year, at the earliest.

“This move will help protect jobs in my own constituency of Moray and is also a boost for lovers of a dram during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Research has clearly shown that a freeze in whisky duty actually boosts the revenue the Treasury receive.

“I will continue to lobby the Chancellor strongly to take the measures that will protect the whisky industry going forward and enable them to raise a celebratory dram as a result.”