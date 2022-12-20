TRIBUTES have been paid to journalist Derek Bateman who has died aged 71.

The Selkirk born reporter started his career as a trainee at the Scotsman before moving to The Herald.

He went on to become the political editor of Scotland on Sunday newspaper before joining the BBC in the late 1980s, where he worked for 25 years, including a decade-long stint as the co-host of Good Morning Scotland.

Mr Bateman retired from the BBC in 2013 but continued to blog and broadcast on Scottish politics, and was an enthusiastic supporter of Scottish independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to pay tribute to the journalist.

She tweeted: “This is such terribly sad news.

“Derek was without doubt one of the finest journalists of his generation in Scotland, both broadcast and print.

“He had such a sharp, insightful intellect and a warm wit too. My condolences to his loved ones.”

This is such terribly sad news. Derek was without doubt one of the finest journalists of his generation in Scotland, both broadcast and print. He had such a sharp, insightful intellect and a warm wit too. My condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/KX2Xet39xU — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 19, 2022

Deputy First Minister John Swinney added to the tributes.

He said: “So sorry to hear this news. It was always a pleasure and a challenge to be interviewed by Derek.

“He was well-informed, incisive and courteous at all times. My sympathy to Judith and her family.”

Former first minister Alex Salmond described Mr Bateman as "an outstanding journalist of real knowledge and integrity."

"His interviews were tough but always carried an optimism of someone seeking truth. Many condolences to his family and host of friends," he added.

Journalist Derek Douglas tweeted: "My old Herald comrade in arms. Not being boastful but we did a lot of good stuff together.

"He was dogged, cussed, didn’t suffer fools gladly or otherwise. Never backed down. Superb reporter. Recovered from a kidney transplant a few yrs ago. Now this. RIP."

My old Herald comrade in arms. Not being boastful but we did a lot of good stuff together. He was dogged, cussed, didn’t suffer fools gladly or otherwise. Never backed down. Superb reporter. Recovered from a kidney transplant a few yrs ago. Now this. RIP. https://t.co/h89THwpULx — Derek Douglas (@Derek_Douglas50) December 19, 2022

BBC Scotland's head of news, Gary Smith, said: "BBC viewers and listeners across Scotland will be saddened to hear about the death of Derek Bateman.

"His well-known voice kept our audiences informed - and Scotland's politicians on their toes - throughout his time on Good Morning Scotland, and on our television output too.

"In addition to his illustrious broadcasting career, Derek was previously a highly regarded print journalist.

"He will be missed by his former colleagues in the newsroom. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Mr Bateman was married to the former BBC journalist Judith Mackay and they had two daughters, Hannah, and Clara.

He also had two daughters, Eilidh and Lucy, from his first marriage to Alison, who died from cancer in 2001.