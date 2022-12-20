THE NUMBER of people waiting for more than 12 hours at A&E has risen for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest statistics.

Labour said Scots were “facing Christmas chaos” in the health service, with more than a third of all patients facing a lengthy wait in the country's casualties.

Public Health Scotland’s weekly release showed that performance across all A&Es dipped slightly, with just 62.4 per cent of patients seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within the four hour target time.

That was down from 63.4% the previous week.

However, the figures, covering the week to December 11, did not include NHS Shetland. Public Health Scotland said that mean this week's totals would be an "undercount."

READ MORE: NHS Scotland medic shortage 'enough to staff large hospital'

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within the four-hour target.

The figures showed that 25,956 people attended A&E departments in the week to December 11.

Of these, 3,048 spent more than eight hours in an emergency department and 1,153 were there for more than 12 hours, up from 1,276 the previous week.

Across the NHS Forth Valley health board, just 38.4% of patients were seen within four hours.

In Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary only 45.4% of patients were dealt with within four hours.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted the winter was going to be tough: “Pandemic backlogs, inflation costs and Brexit influencing staff shortages have all contributed to make this winter the most challenging the NHS has ever faced.

“In addition, we are seeing increases in flu, Covid and Strep A, as well as other winter viruses, putting significant pressure on already-stretched services. We are doing all we can to support services through this highly-pressurised festive period.

“Delayed discharge continues to have a major impact in driving up A&E waits and we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.

“Our £600 million winter plan will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff and our £50 million Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits through Hospital at Home and our Out-patient Antimicrobial Therapy service, which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community.”

He said emergency care is always available for those who need it, but urged people who think they need to visit A&E, although it is not an emergency, to to contact NHS 24 where they may be referred to a more appropriate urgent care service.

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said Mr Yousaf held some responsibility for the waits: “The SNP promised to get a handle on this crisis before we faced the worst pressures of the winter - instead, we are facing Christmas chaos in our A&E despite the tireless efforts of staff.

“The increased pressure of winter on our NHS should have been anticipated, but A&E performance is not getting any better and this government is doing nothing to support staff.

“The SNP has had months to tackle this crisis and have made absolutely no progress. They are clearly not fit to run our NHS.

“It’s clear that Humza Yousaf has entirely failed as Cabinet Secretary for Health. What Scotland needs for Christmas is a new Health Minister.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said lives were "being put on the line".

He said: "It simply should not be accepted that it is now the norm that well over a third of patients are not being seen within four hours.

“That is the reality for suffering patients due to Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plans and lack of leadership, despite the continued best efforts of dedicated staff.

“Every day, lives are needlessly being put on the line on his watch in our A&E departments."

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton there needed to be "serious action to avoid a catastrophe."

He added: "Yet the SNP would seemingly prefer to just furiously spin the situation away rather than take action now to relieve patients and staff alike.

"Exhausted staff and worried patients don't want to hear tired excuses about Covid or weak comparisons with England."

Meanwhile, UK Government health minister Will Quince has urged people in England and Wales to avoid "risky activities" during tomorrow's ambulance strike.

Drivers, paramedics, control room workers and technicians are all due to walk out.

The minister told BBC Breakfast: “Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so because there will be disruption on the day.”

Mr Quince declined to offer examples of what might be defined as risky behaviour.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are on strike today. The head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, said the action can be brought to an end if the Government moves on its current offer.

The Government has said the pay rise demanded by the union is "unaffordable during these challenging times."