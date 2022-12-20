Scotland may experience a slightly shallower recession than the rest of the UK due to relatively lower mortgage debt north of the border, experts have told MSPs.
However, the Scottish Fiscal Commission said Scotland and the rest of the UK are expected to follow broadly similar paths amid an economic downturn next year.
The SFC says Scotland has already entered recession this year and in 2023 real household income is expected to see its sharpest decline since records began in 1998.
Speaking to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, the SFC chairman, Professor Graeme Roy, said those with the lowest incomes would be disproportionately affected by this.
Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said the forecast was “grim news indeed”.
Read more: 200,000 Scots face mortgage increases of £3000 a year
Prof Roy said: “Broadly speaking – this is a judgement call – we think the recession will be slightly shallower in Scotland compared to the UK.”
He continued: “Some of that is about the level of mortgage debt relative to the UK as a whole which then means that if interest rates go up, Scottish households are – all else remaining equal – less exposed to that increase in potential mortgage payments.”
A rebound in North Sea earnings could also boost Scotland’s relative economic performance, he said, as would difficulties in the financial services industry in London.
Professor Roy added: “Broadly speaking, we see Scotland being pretty similar to the UK over the next couple of years in that challenging environment.”
The SFC representatives said Scottish house prices are lower on average than south of the border.
Earlier, a separate panel of the Scottish Government’s economic advisors gave evidence to the committee.
Read more: The SNP have raised your taxes. We should thank them
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said MSPs should give “serious thought” about public sector reform as difficult times lie ahead.
Discussing the Scottish Government’s recent Budget, the principal of Glasgow University said: “There are more difficult times ahead.
“We expect, simply from the UK Government’s announcement, further constraints on fiscal policy ahead in the next couple of years.
“We don’t know, of course, what will happen after a UK election, it may or may not get tighter.”
He added: “Therefore, this is an important time I think for the Scottish Parliament to think seriously about how it engages in public service reform to get the most efficient outcomes in terms of total public spending.
“Because there will be pressures on public service salaries and therefore hard choices may need to be made.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel