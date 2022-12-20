SNP ministers have faced questioning over head teachers' fears education cuts will see subjects removed from the curriculum, class sizes increased and teacher numbers fall.

In Holyrood today Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie asked the Scottish Government's Jamie Hepburn about warnings made by Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, that the squeezing of budgets is "now starting to bite" in schools and classrooms.

In a grim assessment, Mr Thewliss said staff wanted to promote aspiration in pupils but are now in the position of "managing expectations".

Pressed on the warnings this afternoon Mr Hepburn insisted Scotland "had the highest school spending" and "more teachers per pupil" in any nation in the UK.

"In our budget we have sought to protect councils presiding over a local government settlement for £13.2 billion for 2023/24, this is a package which represents a real terms increase from 22/23 enabling them to continue to deliver a high quality of eduction for our children," he said.

Mr Rennie hit back accusing the minister of "not hearing" what Mr Thewliss had said during his interview on Sunday.

Mr Hepburn insisted there was a "real terms increase" in both the education resource and capital budgets with the former rising from £2.9billion to more than £3billion and the latter increasing from £506 million to £566million.

Mr Rennie then pressed Mr Hepburn on the SNP's election pledge to recruit an additional 3,500 teachers and classroom assistants and to substantially eliminate the poverty related attainment gap.

The minister said the government "will look to take forward" its manifesto commitments and had increased money to a fund set up to tackle the attainment gap.

Tory education spokesman Stephen Kerr said under the SNP there were now 900 fewer teachers as he pressed the minister on a drop in the number of pupils taking key subjects including sciences and languages.

"There's now talk in councils of a shorter school day, a shorter school week, even fewer subject choices and rising class sizes...and teachers are more worried than they ought to be about their safety in the classroom," he said.

"It's hardly sunlight uplands, it is. Is the minister as embarrassed as he should be?"

Mr Hepburn replied: "I am actually very proud when I go to see the many achievements of young people the length and breadth of this country."

Speaking on Sunday Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the acting Finance Secretary, admitted he had set out "a pretty bleak picture" to MSPs as he published the tax and spending plans. Cosla, the council body, had asked for £1 billion to address multiple challenges, but said the cash allocated for 2023/24 amounts to an uplift of just £71 million once policy commitments are taken into account.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Show, Mr Thewliss said: "There have been year-on-year cuts within the education budget over the past, certainly 10 years, perhaps even longer than that.

"We're now at a stage where we really have a service where if you start to cut any more, you're cutting into the basic function of the service, which essentially...is the number of teachers in front of young people within schools."

He added: "What we've experienced at the moment is that vacancies which are already identified within schools - head teachers have been told these are not going to be filled, we'll start to manage the service to reduce the number of teachers within local authorities.

"In terms of impact on young people, the cuts running up until now to an extent didn't have a direct impact on young people, but it is now starting to bite in the school and in the classroom."

Asked how pupils will experience this, he said: "Things like class sizes starting to increase, certain subjects within the curriculum starting to be removed because they are deemed as non-viable. That's the experience that we're hearing from members across the country."

Mr Thewliss said schools have already been working together to share classes in subjects such as Higher modern languages. He said there is now "even greater pressure" on these subjects.

He added: "We're very much in the business of promoting aspiration within young people. We have bought entirely into the whole notion of young people having the best educational experience and the best life chances that they can have.

"We're now in the position...of managing expectations to a degree, and I have no idea where we're going to move with this, but it's becoming much, much more challenging in managing those expectations at the same time as promoting aspiration."

Mr Thewliss called on ministers and council leaders to work with schools and insisted school leaders will continue to do the "very best" they can.

On Thursday, Mr Swinney announced people earning more than £43,662 will pay more in tax next year as laid out the Scottish Government's plans, which had a focus on the NHS and social security.