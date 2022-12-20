Rishi Sunak was told he needed to "sit down and deal with" rising support for Scottish independence.
Appearing before the Commons liaison committee, the Prime Minister was challenged by the SNP's Pete Wishart about the legislation needed for a new vote on the constitution.
The Tory leader said his government would "respect the decision of the Supreme Court," which last month ruled Holyrood could not hold a vote on independence without the consent of Westminster.
Mr Sunak said: “My belief is that the Scottish people would like their governments – both the Scottish Government and the UK Government – to focus on the issues that are most pressing at the moment, given the scale of the challenges that we face.
“I have been clear that I want to do that in a constructive manner. I want to work in partnership with the Scottish Government where we can and I think we can make a difference to people’s lives.”
Mr Wishart pointed to opinion polling the wake of the Supreme Court case. Six surveys in a row have now suggested the majority of voters want to leave the UK.
“If there was an independence referendum tomorrow I think there would be a very good chance that Scottish independence would win," the Perthshire MP said.
He told Mr Sunak: “At some point, you will have to sit down and deal with that. Why don’t you just deal with that just now?
“Why don’t you bring forward the necessary change in legislation so we could do this, because the other option, surely, is support for independence is going to go up and at some point, you’re gonna have to address this.”
The Prime Minister told him: “What I’m focused on is actually making a difference to the lives of people in Scotland.
“The challenges they face, first and foremost, are with the cost of living and the impact that’s having. I want to do everything I can to try and alleviate some of those burdens, and provide opportunity and jobs for them.”
