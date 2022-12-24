Christmas Eve

Fred Sirieix: Vive Noel!, Radio 2, 10pm

Maitre d’hotel Fred Sirieix continues to raise his media profile with his own Christmas radio show, which offers an hour of French chanson to soundtrack your final festive preparations. La Compagnie Creole and Les Rita Mitsouko are among his seasonal picks.

Mark Gatiss and Richard Coles Are On a Ghost Hunt, Radio 4, 10.15pm

Author Mark Gatiss visits Finedon in Northamptonshire, said to be the UK’s most haunted parish, where he meets Richard Coles, the parish’s former reverend, and they go on a ghost haunt. Wonder what they will do if they catch one?

Christmas Day

The Signalman, Radio 4, 3.15pm

Another ghost story, this one Jonathan Holloway’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s famous tale. Samuel West plays the titular signalman who is seeing things in a dark, remote railway cutting. James Purefoy is the visitor whom he shares his story with. Not quite as subtle as the BBC TV classic 1976 adaptation starring Denholm Elliott, but a suitably atmospheric telling for Christmas Day.

Drama on 3: Benny and Hitch, Radio 3, 7.30pm

Andrew McCaldon’s new drama explores the difficult relationship between composer Bernard Herrmann and director Alfred Hitchcock during the making of Hitchcock’s 1966 thriller Torn Curtain. Toby Jones (ahead of his return in Detectorists on Boxing Day) plays Hitch, with Hermann played by Tim McInnerny. Added bonus: the BBC Concert Orchestra plays extracts from Herrmann’s scores for Psycho, Marnie, North by Northwest and Vertigo.

Boxing Day

Festive Takeover, 6 Music, 7pm

6 Music’s annual festive takeover shows kick off this year with Bjork presenting a two-hour show of her unique musical choices. Rebecca Taylor of Self Esteem picks up the baton on Bank Holiday Tuesday, before John Grant and then Peaches take to the turntables.

Bank Holiday Tuesday

Great Lives, Radio 4, 4.30pm

Manchester United’s legendary Scottish manager Matt Busby is the subject of the latest instalment of Matthew Parris’s profile programme. Bob Harris, Michaela Hulme and some bloke called Sir Alex Ferguson all offer their take on Busby’s achievements.

Only After Dark, Radio 4, 11.30pm

If you missed this earlier in the month, take the chance to catch up with this vivid documentary this week. Dan Richards recounts a journey on the ferry that links Aberdeen to Shetland and Orkney. You can feel the waves swell and the ship shift as you listen. Best bring your sea legs.

Wednesday

Kate Bush: The Strangest Thing, Absolute Radio, 8pm

A celebration of one of England’s most mercurial, thrilling talents and her unexpected success this year in the wake of Netflix’s use of her song Running Up That Hill in the hit series Stranger Things.

Thursday

Bernard Cribbens Day, Radio 4 Extra, from 6.30am

December 29 should have been the actor and comedian’s 94th birthday, but he passed in July and so this special day of programming, made up of archive comedy, documentary and drama, will serve as a memoriam for his talents. The highlight might be the Alan Plater drama The What on the Landing, originally aired in 1967, at 5pm.

Friday

Pick of the Year, Radio 4, 12.04pm

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud no less offer their pick of the best radio of 2022. I’ll be very disappointed if 5 Live’s Pablo the goat doesn’t turn up at some point.

Hogmanay

Get It On … with Bryan Burnett, Radio Scotland, 10pm

Who do you want to see in the New Year with? There’s Michelle Visage on Radio 2, the Blessed Madonna on 6 Music or Myleene Klass on Classic FM. But the best bets are Colin Murray on 5 Live and Bryan Burnett on Radio Scotland. Get It On remains the most consistently entertaining programme on Radio Scotland, even if people do keep asking Bryan to play Queen.