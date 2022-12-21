Conservative MSPs have been accused of “wasting time” in Holyrood and holding up debate over gender recognition reforms in a bid to delay a final vote.
MSPs sat in the Holyrood chamber until midnight considering amendments at stage three of the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reforms.
Politicians will reconvene at 1.15pm on Wednesday to continue discussing the remaining amendments before a final vote is cast on the amended plans.
But Conservatives have come under fire for pressing ahead with their aim of having the final vote delayed until after the New Year and asking unrelated questions about other Holyrood business in a bid to hold up the debate.
READ MORE: 16 and 17-year-olds to be eligible for gender recognition
Douglas Ross’s party tabled four amendments to the agenda from four members, forcing a vote on the timetable for the consideration of amendments, raising a further motion which MSPs had to vote on and a number of points of order – all before the debate on the amendments had even started.
The party also opted to push amendments to a vote, even when the proposer of the changes did not.
Following the debate, Green MSP Gillian Mackay tweeted: "I'm frustrated and angry at the conduct of colleagues trying to argue there is not enough time for scrutiny while trying to talk the debate out. I'm hugely grateful and very sorry to Parliament staff who have had to be in the building to support us."
I've sat looking at this open tweet for so long trying to organise my thoughts. As a business manager I've fought to get everything done we could for our constituents. 1/4— Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) December 21, 2022
Before discussions on the amendments have even begun, Tory MSP Alexander Burnett, claimed politicians “now face a vote on a motion that goes to extraordinary lengths to keep the final vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill before Christmas”.
READ MORE: MSPs consider gender reform bill changes ahead of crunch vote
He added: “This is the culmination of the many bureau meetings at which I voiced my concerns and the minister, in turn, voiced excuse after excuse as to why the bill should be rushed, all to avoid some bad public relations for the Cabinet.”
Mr Burnett faced a ticking off from presiding officer Alison Johnstone after he labelled a meeting of Holyrood’s Equalities Committee on Monday a “kangaroo court”.
But the interventions turned to farce when Tory MSPs Jeremy Balfour, Meghan Gallacher and Sue Webber all stopped proceedings to raise points of order.
This was followed by Conservative MSP Graham Simpson calling for a statement to be delivered by a government minister on Wednesday on the strategic transport projects review while Tory MSP Liam Kerr called for a similar statement to be made on the Scottish Government’s biodiversity strategy.
Meanwhile, Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr put forward an amendment to the Holyrood business for a statement on education statistics to be made.
All three amendments were rejected by MSPs.
Labour MSP Neil Bibby said: “I once again put on record our support for those statements being made and hope that the Government will make them early in the new year.
READ MORE: Gender expert reaffirms UN's self-ID support ahead of crunch vote
“We have been clear that the debate on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill should not be curtailed.
“We ensured that the Bill was delayed until this week and that the debate was originally scheduled to be held over two days.
“The final debate was doubled in length following our request. Meanwhile, the Conservatives say that they want extra time to debate the bill but are now wasting time when we should be scrutinising the Bill.”
Despite initial confirmation that Holyrood would sit until 2am, business was ended just after midnight following discussions between the parties.
The Tory leader welcomed what he claimed was caused by the Scottish Government having “accepted midnight was too late to he debating crucial amendments”.
Mr Ross added: “Hopefully the First Minister uses the rest of the morning to consider a longer period to debate these amendments.”
But SNP MSP Emma Roddick hit out at the tactics used by the Conservatives.
She said: “Let's be clear - the Government did not timetable a debate to last into the wee hours of the next day.
“It timetabled a debate within a normal timescale and the Scottish Tories blatantly and shamelessly filibustered all afternoon and evening then complained about the time.
“This is not normal and I don't recall any similar event happening in the Scottish Parliament before.
“They have some cheek claiming anyone else is disrespecting our national parliament or democracy.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here