SIR Tom Hunter has issued a warning over the “unintended consequences” of the Scottish Government’s rent freeze in the private housing market, declaring that it will worsen the well-documented shortage of homes across Scotland and drive prices up.

Scottish minsters introduced a temporary cap, set at zero per cent, on in-tenancy rent increases in October to help people with the cost-of-living crisis. The cap will remain in place until at least March 31, 2023.

But, speaking to The Herald this morning, leading Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter warned the policy would be damaging in the long run.

Sir Tom, whose West Coast Capital vehicle is developing the Winchburgh village in West Lothian, said: “We do need to address some of the structural nature [of housing policy]. The Scottish Government came out with a rent freeze which on the face of it looks good for the people who are not paying more money. But it stifles supply, basically. I personally know of two big schemes in Scotland that are just not going ahead until there is future clarity about what is going to happen in the rental market. So, there are some big decisions to make about housing.”

Sir Tom added that while it is positive that tenants benefit from a rent freeze, there are “unintended consequences of cutting off supply”.

He said: "In the longer run it makes things worse because if there is less supply coming into the market and more demand… prices skyrocket. There needs to long-term thinking here and not just one-sided thinking.”

Sir Tom’s remarks came as new accounts for West Coast Capital show it had total assets, less current liabilities, of £185.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared with £195.7m at the same stage last year.

The period saw the company make further progress at Winchburgh with joint venture partner CALA, with work under way to deliver three new schools, a 75-acre community park and a marina at the village.

West Coast Capital invested in a “significant position” in Ayrshire-based hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings, and disposed of its position in Calum Smeaton’s TVSquared, which was sold to Innovid in a deal worth $160m.