FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw breached the MSP's code of conduct after failing to properly declare an Israeli government funded trip before hearing a petition about Palestine.

However, the Ethical Standards Commissioner said it was unlikely the Eastwood MSP had intended to mislead, and his parliamentary colleagues said there was no need to sanction him.

The complaint about Mr Carlaw related to a petition calling for an “accessible and professionally developed learning and teaching resource on Israel and Palestine” available for Scottish school kids.

When the petition - submitted by the Scottish Friends of Palestine - came to the Holyrood, the Tory, who is the Convenor of parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, declared that he had been the Convener of the Cross-Party Group on Building Bridges with Israel in the previous parliamentary session, but he did not refer to the trip.

According to his register of interests, in August 2018, Mr Carlaw “travelled extensively across Israel and in addition visited the Occupied Palestinian Territories” and “met with many organisations and individuals to hear and discuss issues of concern and areas for possible future engagement.”

The costs of the visit were met by the Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom and were estimated to be "of the value of £2,200."

The Western Wall at sunset after an amazing first full day in #Israel. Jews pray at the Western Wall because it is the surviving remnant of the Second Temple destroyed by Roman Emperor, Titus in 70 CE. pic.twitter.com/Ab5byG0tEe — Jackson Carlaw (@Jackson_Carlaw) August 13, 2018

The complaint was investigated by the independent Ethical Standards Commissioner, who then passed the findings on to Holyrood's Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee.

Martin Whitfield, the convenor of the standards committee, said it appeared Mr Carlaw “did not fully recognise or understand the requirement to declare a relevant financial interest in advance of proceedings relating to that matter.”

In his evidence, Mr Carlaw said he had recused himself “entirely from consideration of the petition and from any determination” and that he cast no vote and advised the petitioner in the usual way and in terms drafted by the committee clerks.

Mr Whitfield said, “this demonstrated the intent of Jackson Carlaw MSP to address any perceived conflict of interest.”

He said the committee agreed with the commissioner that it was “unlikely that he intentionally withheld information about the overseas visit in an attempt to hide this information”.

However, the steps taken by Mr Carlaw “did not meet the requirements of the Interests of the Members of the Scottish Parliament Act 2006 and the Code of Conduct for MSPs in relation to the declaration of registrable financial interests.”

Mr Whitfield said this was a breach of Section 13(1) of the 2006 Act and Section 2, paragraphs 6-8 of the Code of Conduct for MSPs.

The Labour MSP said the committee agreed with Commissioner “that Jackson Carlaw’s conduct in not declaring a financial interest breached the 2006 Act and the Code.”

He added: “A finding of a breach of the 2006 Act and the Code of Conduct is a serious matter. Acknowledging the efforts made by Jackson Carlaw MSP to act with propriety, the Committee is of the view that its agreement with the Commissioner on the finding of a breach is sanction enough.”