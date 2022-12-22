MSPs will vote through historic gender recognition reforms this afternoon following two days of gruelling debate over the proposals.

Politicians met until 1.30am this morning to consider all amendments – with MSPs to debate and vote on the final version of the legislation this afternoon.

The final debate and vote is due to start after First Minister’s Questions which is expected to finish at around 12.45pm.

A decision to vote on the final legislation could be taken immediately after the debate instead of at the end of the parliamentary day.

The legislation is expected to pass with Greens, LibDems and the majority of SNP and Labour MSPs expected to vote in favour of the plans.

READ MORE: Gender recognition reforms vote delayed for second day

Last night, politicians ploughed through the remaining amendments, but little impact was made on the final plans.

Yesterday, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was warned by the deputy presiding officer that he was “close to being in contempt of parliament” after continuing to raise points of order about his colleague Rachael Hamilton attempted to table a manuscript amendment at the last minute.

READ MORE: Recap: Gender reform bill Scotland debated

Last night, SNP rebel Kenny Gibson was accused of “bordering on hate speech” by Labour’s Mercedes Villalba after his comments relating to housing “anatomical males” in women’s prisons.

SNP MSP Ash Regan, who quit as a minister in opposition to the gender recognition reforms, had one of her amendments agreed by MSPs last night.

The amendment called for an addition that "nothing in this Act alters the effect of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights and the rights and protections that it affords".

This article of the ECHR relates to freedom of expression.

READ MORE: Tories accused of having 'shamelessly filibustered' gender debate

Ahead of today’s final vote, Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said: “Our trans siblings have waited long enough. This afternoon we can finally finish the job on Gender Recognition Reform.

"Today, our parliament has the opportunity to pass GRR and, in doing so, we can take a big step towards a fairer, more inclusive and more welcoming Scotland.”

But Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton warned the legislation is “a real risk to women’s safety and threatens our rights”.

She added: “A majority of Scotland is against this bill. I hope MSPs will listen and vote against it.”