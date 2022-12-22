MSPs have agreed historic legislation to modernise the process for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate – labelled “an important step towards creating a more equal Scotland”.

Politicians voted 86-39 in favour of the Scottish Government’s key proposals that will mean trans people will no longer require a gender dysphoria diagnosis to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The minimum age will also be reduced from 18 to 16 under the self-ID plans.

Shona Robison, the minister responsible for the legislation, told MSPs the Bill is a "culmination of a six-year process of consultations and policy development", adding that the Bill will "remove barriers for trans people".

She added: "Never has so much been said about so few”.

Ms Robison labelled the plans "an important step towards creating a more equal Scotland".

She said: "It's regrettable that some of the discussion and some of the media coverage has not focused on the reforms and the positive impact on trans people in Scotland."

She told MSPs that the legislation will be "more respectful of the privacy and dignity" of trans people and insisted that the Bill has no impact on the significant of a gender recognition certificate.

Ms Robison stressed that the Bill has no impact on the provision of single sex spaces and services, pointing to protections in the Equality Act.

She added: "I supported the agreed amendment that puts that beyond doubt on the face of the Bill.

"Trans rights are not in competition with women's rights.

"Those exceptions under the Equality Acy 2010 remain and trans women can be excluded from those spaces if it is proportionate."

She pointed to evidence given by someone to the committee stage of the legislation.

She read: "I have known who I am since I was a child and have tried several times to apply for a GRC but each time I didn't have what was needed.

"I couldn't afford it the first time, the second time I didn't have the proof - then my partner had a stroke.

"We wanted to marry. We were together for 20 years but couldn't do it because I didn't have a GRC.

"He died in 2013 and I lost everything. I had no legal right to everything we had built up together, including his pension.

"If the process in this bill had been in place then it would have allowed me to just be ordinary, which is all we ever wanted."

But Conservative equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton claimed the debate "has shown this parliament at its worst".

She added that the process has been "sorely missing compromise by the government for women all over Scotland".

She told MSPs that "women have real fears" that "have been ignored" by SNP ministers.

Ms Hamilton claimed that "Nicola Sturgeon has not brought the people of Scotland with her".

She also claimed that the plans are "making it easier for criminal men to attack women".

She told MSPs that the plans will allow "sex offenders to get in single sex spaces of women".

No gender recognition certificate is needed to enter a single sex space.

Ms Hamilton said that "this parliament has to think about the message we will send to young women".

The Tory MSP said that "predatory sex offenders will exploit Nicola Sturgeon's gender self-ID experiment".

Ms Hamilton claims the plans have been "railroaded through", adding that the "range of experts called on was narrow and selective".

She says that there is "no good explanation why this legislation should pass in 2022".

She labelled the Bill a "sub-par shoddy piece of legislation which is not fit to pass into law".

Closing the debate, Ms Robison was interrrupted by a protester, leading to a short suspension of the meeting.

She asked MSPs to unite and challenge transphobia, which can happen anywhere, including in the Parliament.

Ms Robison added: "The othering of a minority is totally wrong and we must call it out for what it is because we are better than that."