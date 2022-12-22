PROCEEDINGS in Holyrood were suspended minutes before a final vote on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill was due to take place, as protesters disrupted the session.

Activists sitting in the Chamber’s public gallery began to call out “lies” as Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison gave her closing arguments.

Three women took part in the protest, which saw one begin to “quack” and say she was a “duck trapped in a woman’s body”.

Another said she is “going to be accused of hate speech because I don’t believe in gender”.

One refused to leave voluntarily, and police were brought in to usher the protesters out of the area so parliamentary proceedings could start again.

Politicians voted 86-39 in favour of the Scottish Government’s key proposals that will mean trans people will no longer require a gender dysphoria diagnosis to obtain a .

The minimum age will also be reduced from 18 to 16 under the self-ID plans.

Shona Robison, the minister responsible for the legislation, told MSPs the Bill is a "culmination of a six-year process of consultations and policy development", adding that the Bill will "remove barriers for trans people".