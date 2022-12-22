RISHI Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus as his independent adviser on ministers’ interests.

The appointment comes some seven months after the resignation of Lord Geidt over the Partygate affair.

In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said that the role of an independent adviser played a critically “important role” in Government.

“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of Ministers.

“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”

Mr Sunak had first promised to appoint a new ethics adviser during the summer's Tory leadership contest.

However, he struggled to find a willing candidate with several people reportedly turning down the post.

Sir Laurie, who is the current chair of Historic England, will take up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said that an “early priority” would be to scrutinise the declarations of interests by Government ministers.

“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of Ministers, Parliament and the public,” he told Mr Sunak.

“I see maintaining that confidence as a critically important element of governance in this country. It is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibility.”

In his resignation letter, Lord Geidt said he was quitting over proposals to break international law on trade policy, however, he was also known to be unhappy about Boris Johnson’s role in lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.

He was the second consecutive holder of the post to quit in less than a year.

In November 2020, Sir Alex Allan resigned in protest after Mr Johnson refused to sack Priti Patel as home secretary despite a formal investigation finding evidence that she had bullied civil servants.