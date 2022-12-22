RISHI Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus as his independent adviser on ministers’ interests.
The appointment comes some seven months after the resignation of Lord Geidt over the Partygate affair.
In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said that the role of an independent adviser played a critically “important role” in Government.
“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of Ministers.
“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”
Mr Sunak had first promised to appoint a new ethics adviser during the summer's Tory leadership contest.
However, he struggled to find a willing candidate with several people reportedly turning down the post.
Sir Laurie, who is the current chair of Historic England, will take up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said that an “early priority” would be to scrutinise the declarations of interests by Government ministers.
“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of Ministers, Parliament and the public,” he told Mr Sunak.
“I see maintaining that confidence as a critically important element of governance in this country. It is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibility.”
In his resignation letter, Lord Geidt said he was quitting over proposals to break international law on trade policy, however, he was also known to be unhappy about Boris Johnson’s role in lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.
He was the second consecutive holder of the post to quit in less than a year.
In November 2020, Sir Alex Allan resigned in protest after Mr Johnson refused to sack Priti Patel as home secretary despite a formal investigation finding evidence that she had bullied civil servants.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here