Nine SNP rebels voted against their own Government’s key gender recognition reforms – with one politician publicly criticising party bosses.
MSPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reforms – passing the plans by 86-39.
Voting records published by the Scottish Parliament show that nine SNP MSPs defied party whips and voted against their own government.
Ash Regan, who quit as a government minister in opposition to the plans, voted against the legislation along with Stephanie Callaghan, Annabelle Ewing, Fergus Ewing, Jim Fairlie, Kenny Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason and Michelle Thomson.
Meanwhile two Labour MSPs also defied party whips with Claire Baker and Carol Mochan voting against the legislation.
Three Conservative MSPs, Jackson Carlaw, Jamie Greene and Sandesh Gulhane backed the Scottish Government plans, although the party had given MSPs a free vote.
Ms Thomson used her speech in the final stage of the legislation to criticse the SNP hierarchy refusing to give MSPs a free vote on the legislation.
She said: "My belief that in approaching the politics of this in requiring the dark arts of the whips was wrong."
Ms Thomson claimed the gender recognition reforms are "precisely the type of issue" that should have been dealt as "a matter of conscience".
She told MSPs this would have led to a "much more open and healthy debate" and a "better legislative process".
Ms Thomson told MSPs says the debate "regrettably will bring out some unintended consequences", adding that "I cannot vote in favour".
