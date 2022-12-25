A leading Glasgow clergyman has slammed the UK government’s Rwanda asylum policy in his Christmas sermon.
The Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth, provost of the city’s St Mary’s Cathedral, said the current proposals to send those seeking asylum in the UK to the African country are “immoral.”
Speaking at a midnight mass service, Mr Holdsworth said: “In the depths of this winter, there is much that could make us feel miserable.
“I find it difficult to believe that government policy on asylum could be even worse than it was a year ago.
“And yet, the current proposals to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for “processing” and settlement remind me just how sinful human beings can be.
“The Rwanda asylum policy may be legal but it is immoral.”
READ MORE: Sunak under fire for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
Earlier this week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was committed to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible after the High Court decided the policy was lawful.
Downing Street has admitted it was impossible to say when flights could take off while the threat of further legal action remained.
Speaking before the service, Mr Holdsworth said: “The Christmas story is always a reminder to Christians that we need to stand up to those in power on behalf of those who have least in society.
“As I read the Christmas story this year, I will be praying for all those who are on the run in our own times and praying that greater compassion will be shown towards those seeking refuge by government ministers.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury has previously spoken out against the Government’s migrant policy and said he will continue to do so despite facing criticism.
Justin Welby used his speech in the Lords to warn that “control has become cruelty” while also arguing that the Rwanda scheme would be a failure.
He said he will continue to speak out against the Government’s migrant policy, as he denied attacking the Home Secretary personally.
A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK has a proud history of supporting those in need of protection. Our resettlement programmes have provided safe and legal routes to better futures for hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe.
“However, the world is facing a global migration crisis on an unprecedented scale, and change is needed to prevent vile people smugglers putting people’s lives at risk and to fix the broken global asylum system.
“Rwanda in a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here