IT has been a good year for Scottish Labour, most notably in the local elections, when they overtook the Conservatives to come second, winning 23 per cent of the first preference votes and 15% of the second.

They won 20 seats, while the Tories lost 63.

“We’re back,” Anas Sarwar said as the results came in. “Yes, in second place,” he told supporters, “but we don’t aspire for second place, we aspire for first place.”

However, replacing the SNP looks set to be much more of a challenge for Labour than replacing the Tories.

While UK-wide polls have Labour around the 50% mark, in Scotland the party is hovering around 30%.

According to analysis of the most recent polling by Ballot Box Scotland, on their current numbers, Labour would win 30 seats at the next Holyrood election, up eight, but still less than half the SNP’s total

“The SNP spent the last 10-15 years taking huge chunks out of the Labour vote, replacing them as the party of government,” polling expert Mark Diffley told The Herald.

“You then think to yourself, well, then what does Labour in Scotland need to do to recover?

“Now some of that recovery is taking place at the expense of the Tories. So what does Labour need to do in order to eat into SNP support in more significant ways?

“Probably, it’s to nuance its position on independence or the possibility of another referendum. They lost voters to the SNP largely because of the independence question. And we still see significant numbers of Labour voters – somewhere between a fifth and a quarter in most polls – supporting independence.”

Earlier this month, in a bid to win those voters back, Gordon Brown unveiled his long-awaited blueprint for the constitution.

The former prime minister had been commissioned by Sir Keir Starmer in 2021 to look at ways of fixing the country’s democracy and coming up with a “fresh and tangible offer” to SNP voters.

The plan to “make Britain work for Scotland” included calls for directly elected provosts, House of Lords reform, and new powers for the Scottish Government to enter into international agreements.

The former prime minister said the choice in Scotland at the next election would now be between “no change with the Conservatives, change within the United Kingdom with Labour and change by leaving the United Kingdom with the SNP”.

“It is no longer the old question,” he said.

His report came as a Scotland-wide poll suggested Labour would take 31% of the vote in Scotland at the next general election.

However, the survey, carried out by Redfield and & Wilton Strategies, also found a surge in support for independence, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Holyrood cannot hold a referendum on the constitution without the consent of Westminster.

Mr Brown said reform to the UK’s structures “could be more attractive than independence” for a group he described as “middle Scotland”.

While 30% of Scottish voters were solidly in favour of independence and 30% were committed to the Union, there were, he said, 40% in the middle.

“And these are the people who want change. “They’re younger, more female, more Remain, more Scottish than British.

“They’re primarily Scottish, but they’re meaningfully British, not anti-British.

“And they, of course, are the people in the middle. And to get a majority on either side you have to persuade them one way or the other.”

Will the ideas in the Brown blueprint be enough of a nuance? It’s harder for Sir Keir to go much further. One of the most successful Tory campaign pitches over the last 12 years has been to portray Labour as in the pocket of the SNP.

“The reality is for a UK-wide general election it would be pretty toxic for Labour to change [their position on independence],” Mr Diffley says.

“There’s absolutely no way that’s going to help them.

“Nuancing of that position may assist Anas’s case in some respects, but it isn’t going to happen in reality because of the broader UK dynamic.”

Nevertheless, Mr Sarwar has insisted that the party’s fate north of the border is crucial to its success in Westminster. “Scotland will deliver the seats to get us over the line,” he told delegates at Labour’s conference in Liverpool.

The most recent MRP poll of 6,000 people for Savanta suggested Labour would see their share of seats increase by 280 at the next election.

However, it also predicted the SNP would win all but four of Scotland’s 59 constituencies, meaning Sir Keir Starmer could end up with a majority of 314 without taking many seats off Nicola Sturgeon.

The road to a Labour victory does not need to come through Scotland, though it would be hard for Mr Sarwar to say different.

“What Anas has to do is win back as many votes and therefore as many seats as they possibly can add into Labour’s column and clearly, the better they do in Scotland, the more chance of getting a majority,” Mr Diffley explained.

“And that’s a very, very, very obvious thing to say, but it is, of course, true.

“But it strikes me that Labour’s focus GB-wide is in what it takes in England, and some of that will rub up against what’s best for the Scottish party.”

Nevertheless, given Labour’s vote dipped below 10% at the European elections, and was hovering around the 14% mark when Mr Sarwar took over, the party’s trajectory is, for the first time in many years, heading the right way.