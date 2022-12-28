Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed that watching Andy Murray "felt like escape" while she faced solitary confinement in Iran.

The tennis player expressed his astonishment at her "incredible" story which appeared to move him to tears.

British-Iranian national Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from the Iranian jail in March of this year after she was arrested in 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken her daughter Gabriella to see relatives.

She was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran’s Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

Both the British Government and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe have always denied the allegations.

Three months after her arrest, while in solitary confinement, she was allowed access to a TV showing only two channels - one of which was the Wimbledon tennis matches.

There she watched Andy Murray secure his second Wimbledon title on Centre Court.

In a touching exchange on Radio 4's Today programme, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the Scottish tennis player of the joy the match brought her.

Speaking to Murray, she said: "I was always a big fan of you, but also there I was in solitary confinement watching the match that you actually won in the end.

"I can't tell you how joyful it was and I was ecstatic just to see you win."

Was incredibly fortunate to be able to spend some time with the inspirational Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a few weeks ago. Nazanin is guest editor of the @BBCr4today show tomorrow, and you can hear some of our conversation from 0800. @BBCRadio4 #R4Today pic.twitter.com/YfKcNeZreU — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 27, 2022

She added that the prison staff "had no idea what they had given" her.

At the time she had promised herself she would email Murray on her release to tell him how "proud" she was of his achievement.

She had also hoped to secure tickets to watch the final the following year.

"That never happened because I was in prison for such a long time," Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.

Murray was moved by her experience of the match and revealed it had made him "quite emotional".

He said: "We all have our own problems, but after listening to you and speaking to you I'll certainly make sure I'm a lot more grateful for everything that I've got."

After she was moved from solitary confinement, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe also took it upon herself to tell the other inmates about Murray and his victory.

"It felt like a connection, it felt like escape," she said. "I was close to home all of a sudden."

Murray said that it had been “by far the strangest, most incredible story that I've been told about someone watching me".

The tennis player choked up as he questioned Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe about her time in prison.

Appearing to fight back tears, he said: "I would be interested to hear how you feel about it all.

“You seem absolutely fine now, but I'm thinking if I was in that situation or someone that I knew was in that situation, that I would feel very angry about that.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “At times I do feel very angry, but I guess there was a point that I decided I should put the anger away and to not carry it with me, because otherwise it will eat me up for the rest of my life.”

She also said that she would “take refuge in the library” reading books.