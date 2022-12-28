THE NUMBER of people waiting more than four hours at Scotland’s A&E has hit a record high, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.
In the week to December 18, just 55 per cent of those presenting at casualty were seen within the four-hour target.
That is significantly lower than the previous week when 62.4% were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged.
Previously, the worst figure on record was 61.8%.
The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within the four-hour target.
Opposition parties said Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was to blame for the “catastrophic figures.”
But the minister pointed out that the waits were recorded during a cold snap, while flu and Strep A cases were on the rise.
However, they come as the chair of the BMA in Scotland warned that the “whole health and social care system in Scotland is broken”.
Dr Iain Kennedy issued the warning on Wednesday as he called for a national conversation on the future of the service.
“There is no way that the NHS in Scotland can survive," he said.
Overall, there were 26,393 attendances at Emergency Departments in NHSScotland, up slightly from the previous week.
Of those 4,536 patients had to wait more than eight hours, up from 3,045. While 1,821 waited more than 12 hours, up from 1,150.
There were significant differences between the health boards.
In under-fire NHS Forth Valley, where 1,104 patients presented, just 38% were seen within four hours, compared to 97% in NHS Western Isles, though they only saw 143 patients.
In NHS Grampian it was 55%, in the Borders it was 62.7% and in NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, it was 48.3%.
NHS Lanarkshire managed just 39.5% while NHS Lothian managed 61.3%.
There was a marked difference in Scotland’s childrens hospitals too.
The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People Edinburgh saw 91% of its patients in the target time, while the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital managed 76.8% and the Royal Hospital For Children Glasgow 55.8%.
Mr Yousaf said: “We know that this is going to be one of the toughest winters in the NHS’s 74-year history and these latest figures clearly demonstrate the challenge our health service is facing.
“The statistics are for one of the coldest periods for many years which put an increasing strain on the NHS.
“On top of that flu has been classified at extraordinary levels, with cases admitted to hospital the highest in five years.
“We also had to deal with rising cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses which has resulted in significant demand on services.
“Covid has clearly still not gone away and these pressures, combined with pandemic backlogs, are making it a very challenging time for the NHS.”
The Health Secretary also said that delayed discharges – where people were well enough to leave hospital were being kept in for other reasons – was having a “major impact” on A&E waiting times, and work was being done to tackle the issue.
Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “These horrific statistics lay bare an NHS in crisis.
“Despite the heroic efforts of staff, lives are now on the line.
“We simply cannot have nearly 2,000 Scots languishing for half a day in our A&E departments.
“The NHS is at breaking point but Humza Yousaf is missing in action.
“It’s time Mr Yousaf did the decent thing and resigned.”
Scottish Tory shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These catastrophic figures are so appalling that Nicola Sturgeon simply has to step in and sack Humza Yousaf – if only to restore a semblance of confidence in Scotland’s crisis-ridden NHS.
“These new record lows – by every metric – are terrifying and cannot be allowed to continue, because excess A&E waits translate, inevitably and tragically, into needless loss of lives.
“We’re now at the stage where almost half of patients are not being seen within four hours – in our emergency wards – and more than 1,800 people in the space of just a week had to wait more than half a day to be seen."
