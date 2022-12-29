2022 was definitely one for the history books. We had three prime ministers, four chancellors of the exchequer, two heads of state… and now the economy is in recession after a year of high inflation as the cost-of-living crisis really starts to bite.

However, as we turn our eyes to 2023, there are some glimmers of hope.

The latest headline inflation estimates for November 2022 showed a slight fall in the Consumer Price Index, down from 11.1 per cent in October to 10.7%, which Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey noted as a hopeful indication that prices may be cooling.

While inflation is still very high and – as Bailey also mentioned – there is still a long way to go, there will be a point where the economy is past this current crisis.

So looking forward, what can be done to improve Scotland’s economic performance in the medium to long-term?

International performance is key

At the start of 2022, the Fraser of Allander Institute teamed up with international law firm CMS on a thought leadership campaign titled “International Scotland”. This campaign involved significant research alongside engagement with CMS partners, clients, policymakers and business leaders to understand the barriers to and enablers of Scotland’s international success.

Improving Scotland’s international performance can drive Scotland’s longer-term growth because, as evidence suggests, small countries with an international focus experience a number of economic benefits, including access to new markets, increased exports, and better productivity.

This campaign sets out the evidence base of Scotland’s performance on the international stage under three key themes: business, trade, and tourism in Scotland; attracting investment to Scotland; and Scotland’s transition to net-zero.

So, what does the evidence tell us?

Business, trade and tourism

For our first theme, we found that Scotland’s predominantly SME business base has few acquisitive firms and there are few large firms headquartered in the country.

Around two-fifths of large firms in Scotland are owned abroad, mostly headquartered in the EU or USA, and Scotland benefits from these high-growth foreign firms having a base here.

However, while there are benefits to having foreign investors in Scotland, there may be negative implications for the visitor economy as people living in Scotland and working for firms headquartered elsewhere are more likely to travel abroad for business trips.

High-value, low-volume tourism has the potential to drive sustainable tourism. This can be achieved by focussing on both a premium offer for tourists, and on business travellers – who spend more per trip than holidaymakers or those visiting friends and family.

The US presents significant opportunities for Scotland’s visitor economy – making up 18% of international visits to Scotland and 28% of international spend in 2019 – and for Scotland’s international trade potential, with America being Scotland’s largest export market.

The food and drink sector, and particularly spirits, exports a significant amount of goods internationally, is less reliant on EU trade than the average Scottish sector, and punches above its weight internationally. However, labour supply shortages are a crucial challenge and support is needed to attract international workers.

Inward investment

Foreign direct investment (FDI) plays an important role as foreign-owned firms typically pay higher wages than domestically-owned businesses, invest more in research and development, and produce more gross value added (GVA) per worker.

Scotland’s world-class universities makes it an attractive location for investment, and Scotland has a significant number of spin-outs coming from its higher education institutions. However, scale-up and a lack of infrastructure for growth is a barrier to success.

Brexit has also brought significant challenges but despite a reduction in EU students coming to Scottish universities, there has been an uptick in non-EU students, particularly for postgraduate study.

And although big cities like London offer larger salary packets than Scotland – which may siphon off talent – the cost of living is much more expensive, and Scottish cities offer a good return on investment given their cheaper labour costs and property prices.

There is a perception that the planning process can be more difficult in Scotland than the rest of the UK which, while not a barrier to investment in firms, can cause issues for capital investment in the development or redevelopment of capital assets.

Green potential

Finally, we looked at the transition to net-zero, finding that Scotland leads the UK when it comes to green opportunities, and its natural resources make it an attractive green investment location.

The Scottish Government’s target to reach net-zero by 2045, five years before the UK, helps drive investment in the green economy. But while Scotland met its emissions target in 2020, this was primarily driven by reductions in transport emissions linked to lockdown restrictions. We will therefore likely see emissions rise once new data becomes available.

Additionally, planning is a key challenge to unlocking Scotland’s green potential, with long wait times hindering growth.

However, Scotland’s green economy potential is significantly supported by its higher education institutions – relative to population, Scotland has the highest number of higher education students enrolled in green-related subjects than anywhere in the UK.

While the transition away from oil and gas does present challenges, particularly around infrastructure, labour, and skills, it is important to note that Scotland already has significant infrastructure and skills needed for a green economy. However, investment is needed to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure and retain and retrain oil and gas workers.

The institute and CMS hosted a series of ministerial events in November and December with CMS partners, business leaders and policymakers to discuss how Scotland can overcome the barriers highlighted in our initial report. We will soon be publishing an updated report which reflects on these policy discussions, so do keep an eye out for that.

Adam McGeoch is an economist fellow at the Fraser of Allander Institute, specialising in business analysis